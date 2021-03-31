‘Unexpected’ came back with a new episode this week, and the episode focuses upon the taxing yet blissful experience of child-birth. Myrka is in deep pain, while Lilly is determined to be a good mother. If you missed season 4 episode 10, you can catch up with our detailed recap at the end. You can first look at the latest update we have about ‘Unexpected’ season 4 episode 11!

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Unexpected’ season 4 episode 11 is slated to release on April 5, 2021, at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC. Every episode is around 42 minutes long.

Where to Stream Unexpected Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Unexpected’ season 4 by tuning in to TLC at the aforementioned timeslot. If you are subscribed to the channel, you can also stream the episode on its official website. For a cable-free experience, you can watch the show on live TV websites like Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, and YouTube TV, where the show is available. You can even purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video. Hulu subscribers can choose to watch the first three seasons on the streaming service.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Unexpected’ is called ‘The Foley Bulb.’ In the episode, we will see Lilly and Lawrence take a vacation before the baby comes. The pair seems to be going strong, and now that the possibility of getting married has entered the picture, there is a lot at stake. Meanwhile, the Ybarras will head to the hospital to pick up Myrka, Ethan, and their new grandbaby. Tyra will hope that moving back in with Alex and Layla will mend their relationship troubles. We hope Tyra feels better after what she has gone through in the last few episodes. Jenna will get induced, and her relationship with Aden might take a turn for the worse.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

The latest episode of ‘Unexpected’ season 4 is called ‘38-Year-Old Grandmother,’ which is about the family welcoming new members. Myrka’s pregnancy witnesses its next stage as she prepares herself for labor. Lilly had also been quite concerned about her kids, and she wants to establish a certain set of guidelines that would help the kids grow up to become better people. And things also get serious when Lawrence asks permission from Lilly’s parents to marry her. Meanwhile, Tyra wants a break from Alex after she finds out that he is cheating on her. She decides to stay in Miami for now.

Myrka finally gives birth to a healthy child, and the couple later talks to their parents in a video call session to let them admire the newest member of the family. Things seem to be looking good for Myrka and Ethan. But can we say the same for Aden and Jenna? He was previously asked by his mother to be more kind to Jenna and cut her some slack. He seemed to have understood her concern then. But his actions declare otherwise as he shows up late for Jenna’s final doctor’s appointment. They’ve already had numerous fights before, which has weakened their relationship.

