Unknown Number: Where Are They Now?

In the Netflix documentary ‘Unknown Number: The High School Catfish,’ director Skye Borgman dives into the story of young Lauryn Licari, who found herself as a prime target for a cyberbullying campaign led by an anonymous texter. The teenager, a resident of Beal City, Michigan, became the central target for a string of overwhelming, malicious messages that started arriving in her inbox as early as 2020. The texts, often spreading out to her schoolmates, including her then-boyfriend, Owen McKenny, seemed to hold particularly mean-spirited sentiments toward the middle school couple’s relationship. As the texts grew in volume and malice, law enforcement eventually got involved, which led to a groundshaking discovery. As it turns out, Lauryn’s mother, Kendra, had been her daughter’s secret tormentor all this time. In light of the revelation, the lives of the teenagers and those closest to them changed forever.

Lauryn Licari is Pursuing a Future in Criminology

Lauryn Licari was at home with her mother, Kendra, when the authorities knocked on their door in December 2022. The teenager, who had been suffering under the abuse of her anonymous stalker for almost 2 years now, was visibly shaken when the entire truth came out in the open. In the aftermath, as the court proceedings began, the daughter wasn’t allowed to remain in contact with her mother. Although Lauryn wrote letters to the court in an attempt to lift this ban, she still wasn’t allowed to have her mother back in her life. Afterward, once Kendra received her prison sentence of 19 months, the connection between the mother-daughter duo rekindled via texts.

In that time, Lauryn continued living with her father, Shawn, who was equally surprised by his wife’s cruel actions. Eventually, by 2024, Kendra was released from prison on parole. However, even in the aftermath of her incarceration, she wasn’t allowed to meet her daughter again. Although Lauryn, now 18, knows her relationship with her mother will never return to normal, she’s eager to have her back in her life when the time is right. Today, the teenager, a Beal City High School 2025 graduate, prefers to live her life outside of the limelight. Although little is known about her future plans, it seems she has plans to study criminology in college.

Owen McKenny is Currently Building a Promising Future For Himself at College

Owen McKenny, Lauryn’s middle school boyfriend, was another prominent target of the cyberbully stalker. In fact, the latter’s messages were particularly and crudely hostile towards the teenagers’ relationship. Eventually, the tension caused by these messages reached an all-time high, compelling the young boy to break up with Lauryn in a last-ditch attempt to get rid of the stalker. Nonetheless, he continued to receive such messages even after the breakup. Moreover, when he tried to start a new relationship with another teenager in Pinconning, Michigan, the stalker somehow got hold of the young girl’s mother’s number, sinking that relationship as well.

Thus, the revelation about Kendra’s involvement with the messages remained a huge shock for the McKenny family, who had grown close to the Licaris over the course of their kids’ relationship. Perhaps, for the same reason, Owen and Lauryn have had no substantial contact since their breakup. Instead, the young man seems eager to move forward with his life. After graduating from high school in 2025, snagging the senior homecoming king title in his last year, Owen went on to study at Hope College in Holland, Michigan. Although details of his personal life intentionally remain hidden from the public eye, it seems the young man is currently pursuing an athletic career in college baseball.

Kendra Licari Currently Lives in Detroit

Following her arrest in December 2023, Kendra Licari went on to accept a plea deal in March 2023. As such, the court case came to a conclusion with the woman receiving two charges of stalking a minor. On April 26, 2023, she received her prison sentence of 19 months. The woman served her sentence until August 9, 2024, when she was ultimately released on parole. Reportedly, her original plea deal plays a part in ensuring that she is not allowed to see Lauryn again, at least for some time, even after her release. Yet, she remains optimistic about one day having a relationship with her daughter again.

Currently, Kendra lives in Pontiac, Detroit, where she’s set to remain under supervision until February 8, 2026. Initially, when Skye Borgman began working on the documentary, the mother’s involvement in the project wasn’t confirmed. However, after a long process, Kendra agreed to sit down for an interview so that she could share her side of the story, mostly for her daughter. In a conversation with Netflix, Borgman shared his thoughts on the matter. “It was a long process with Kendra,” He said, regarding the process of getting the woman on board with the documentary. “That was appealing to her, (to) sit down and tell her story from her perspective, and that Lauryn (could) see her do that. She wanted to do it, I think, for her daughter.”

Khloe Wilson Has Shared Her Perspective on Social Media

Despite being friends with Owen McKenny, Khloe Wilson was never close with Lauryn Licari throughout middle and high school. This friction between the two girls painted the former as a possible suspect during the early days of the case. Everyone, from the parents and school administration to law enforcement, believed the stalker held ill intentions about the teenagers’ relationship. Therefore, the suspicions toward her grew since many suspected Khloe of harboring a crush on Owen. Soon enough, the texter (afterward revealed to be Kendra) also began dropping hints in the messages that suggested Khloe might be behind the entire ordeal.

Naturally, these false accusations caused incredible friction in the young girl’s teenage years and high school career. In the documentary, her parents, Craig and Tami Wilson, claim that they had suspected Kendra to be behind the messages early on, unfortunately to no avail. By the time Kendra was eventually caught and labeled as the stalker, significant damage had already been inflicted on Khloe’s life. Even so, as the young girl graduated high school in 2025, she went on to pen a new future for herself. In September 2025, she talked about some of the accusations against her regarding Lauryn, sharing her side of the story. Reports suggest that she had plans of attending Montcalm Community College and play volleyball for the institution. However, there has been no update on this particular matter. Either way, it’s clear Khloe is on her way toward a fresh start, leaving the dark times of her high school years behind her.

Shawn Licari Has Sole Custody of His Daughter, Lauryn

Even before the bitter truth about Kendra came out, her and Shawn Licari’s marriage was already facing some tough times. Financial complications resulted in the loss of a sentimentally rich storage unit as well as their old house. For the same reason, the couple inevitably separated around 2022. Sharing custody over their daughter, the ex-spouses began living in different houses. Naturally, the news of Kendra’s identity as the anonymous stalker still came as a huge surprise to Shawn. In the aftermath, the father received full custody of his daughter. Although he has little to no contact with Kendra anymore, his relationship with Lauryn has only blossomed further, opening new avenues in their father-daughter dynamic.

Jill McKenny Has Her Own Theories About Kendra’s Motivations

The revelation about Kendra’s involvement in the abusive text messages came as a particular surprise to Jill McKenny, Owen’s mother. Given their kids’ once-close relationship, she and Lauryn’s mother had inevitably formed a close friendship. In fact, in the early days, they were investigating the messages together, demanding attention from the school and law enforcement. For the same reason, the reality that Kendra was the one sending those hostile texts to Lauryn and Owen presented a bitter pill to swallow. The gravity of the situation was worsened by the sender’s perceived obsession with Owen, which was evident in the texts. As a result, in the aftermath, Jill and her family concluded that Kendra must have some strange infatuation with the young boy. The McKenny family was at court during Kendra’s trial, and Jill even delivered a speech. Now, the family continues to move forward with their life.

