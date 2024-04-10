Unlocked A Jail Experiment: Where Are the Inmates Now?

‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ documents several weeks within a new prison system implemented by Sheriff Eric Higgins of Pulaski County. Higgins aimed to break the cycle of violence in the community by transforming the prison into a place of reformation rather than punishment. To achieve this, he relaxed prison restrictions and introduced revolutionary concepts such as unlimited phone time, increased access to family visits, and most notably, unlocked cell doors at all times. Throughout the experiment, viewers witness the transformations experienced by inmates and the positive reinforcements resulting from these changes.

Sheriff Eric Higgins is Still Serving as the County Sheriff

Eric Higgins commenced his career in law enforcement in 1984 with the Little Rock Police Department, eventually retiring in 2015 as Assistant Chief of Police. Throughout his career, he demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to effecting systemic change. This drive led him to revive a Police/Youth live-in camp and establish a mentorship program aimed at disadvantaged African American youth in Little Rock. In 2019, Higgins was elected to the position of Pulaski County Sheriff and assumed office on January 1 of that year.

His decision to permit filming within the Pulaski County jail generated controversy, resulting in a summons from a district judge. However, he remained steadfast in his decision, asserting that he had the authority to grant permission for filming. In 2022, Higgins secured reelection to the County Sheriff’s office and continues to serve, with his tenure set to conclude in 2026. Married for many years with two daughters, his family resides in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Randy “True Story” Randall is Serving a 10-year Sentence Now

Randy Randall earned the nickname “true story” at the Pulaski detention facility due to his frequent use of the phrase. As one of the facility’s “elders,” he assumed a leadership role in maintaining order, especially after restrictions were eased. While some criticized him for being controlling, his importance became evident when he relinquished his leadership position and chaos ensued.

Randall has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2000, including charges of aggravated robbery and theft. Presently, he is incarcerated on two charges: domestic battery of the second degree, with a designation as a habitual offender, and an additional charge of drug possession from another state. These convictions have resulted in a 10-year sentence. Randall remains on the Pulaski County Waiting List, with his transfer eligibility scheduled for 2026.

Krisna “Tiny” Piro Clarke is Mending Relations with His Family

Krisna “Tiny” Piro Clarke, a former gang member, arrived at the prison facing charges of aggravated robbery and 1st-degree battery. Having been in the prison system since the age of 19, he expressed little hope for his life to change. However, as the experiment progressed and more restrictions were relaxed, he remained in constant contact with his son and even had visits from both his son and daughter. Clarke shared his desire to focus on repairing his relationship with them and their mother, aiming for a future where they could be together as a family. He expressed a commitment to change for the better and work towards a unified life with his loved ones.

John “Eastside” McCallister Keeps a Low Profile Now

John “Eastside” McCallister initially caused trouble in the program, brewing “hooch” (homemade alcohol) from bread and fruits and distributing it to younger inmates. He resisted efforts to adhere to a self-controlled regime when restrictions were lifted and also gained a reputation for providing tattoos to fellow inmates. Despite his earlier behavior, McCallister gained respect from prison staff and peers after taking responsibility for his actions following a raid. This earned him the opportunity to remain in the program. Eventually, he was transferred to a permanent facility, where he served a 3-year sentence for drug possession with a firearm before being released. McCallister now maintains a low profile.

Mason “Mayham” Abraham is Still at Pulaski County Jail

Mason “Mayham” Abraham, a member of the Young Vice Lords gang, displayed defiance towards authority, asserting his independence within the confines of prison. He refused to adhere to directives from others, stating that prison wasn’t kindergarten where he needed to be told when to eat or follow rules. Abraham engaged in several fights and participated in illicit activities such as making hooch, but managed to evade detection. As of the latest reports, he remains in the Pulaski County jail, awaiting transfer.

David Miller is at the Cummins Unit Today

In August 2023, David Miller was handed a 60-month incarceration sentence for 2nd-degree domestic battery charges. However, adapting to prison life proved to be an arduous journey for him. He found himself grappling with the stark realities of his surroundings, noticing the heightened level of violence among his fellow inmates, which starkly contrasted with his disposition. This stark contrast left him feeling alienated and out of place within the confines of the prison walls. As a result, he encountered difficulties in navigating his interactions with his fellow inmates, exacerbating tensions that eventually culminated in David becoming the target of assault by some of the more aggressive prisoners, who perceived his demeanor as provocative.

Currently confined within the Cummins Unit, situated in the Arkansas Delta region, David’s time behind bars has not been without its silver linings. Despite the challenges he’s faced, he has actively engaged in various reform programs aimed at addressing his stress and anger management, confronting issues related to domestic violence, and honing his communication skills. These endeavors reflect David’s commitment to self-improvement and rehabilitation during his period of incarceration.

Chauncey Young is Awaiting Trial

Chauncey Young found himself facing multiple felony charges, including battery and robbery. Despite the weight of his circumstances, he managed to bond out of Pulaski County jail, granting him a reprieve as he awaits trial. Amidst the uncertainty of his legal fate, Chauncey’s aspirations transcend the confines of his current predicament. With a newfound clarity and determination, he harbors dreams of forging a career in the field of technology, a path that symbolizes hope and opportunity amidst the shadows of his past transgressions. The time spent during the experiment has catalyzed a profound transformation within Chauncey. Confronting the consequences of his actions head-on, he has embarked on a journey of personal accountability and redemption, seeking to chart a course toward a brighter future.

Daniel “Crooks” Gatlin is Helping Other People Today

Daniel Gatlin’s journey has been fraught with turbulence, marked by brushes with the law and a harrowing battle against drug addiction. His initial arrest, stemming from ties to the Sureños Gang and drug trafficking charges in Martin County, Florida, cast a shadow over his past. However, Daniel refused to let his troubled history define his future. Recognizing the destructive grip of addiction, he made a conscious decision to confront his demons head-on. Choosing to reside in a sober living house, he committed himself to a path of recovery and self-improvement, determined to break free from the chains of substance abuse.

But Daniel’s transformation extends beyond his struggles; he has become a guiding light for others traversing similar paths. Through his outreach efforts, particularly aimed at at-risk youth, he imparts invaluable lessons gleaned from his tumultuous journey. With unwavering resolve, Daniel endeavors to instill a message of resilience and redemption, illuminating the possibility of a brighter future amidst the darkness of addiction.

Raymond “AJ” Lovett is Serving a Life Sentence Today

Raymond “AJ” Lovett’s descent into the criminal justice system reached its climax in December 2023 when he was convicted of capital murder and aggravated assault, receiving a life sentence. The details of his crime were chillingly calculated, with the investigation revealing premeditation and cruel intent involved in the act. Despite AJ’s attempts to paint his actions as impulsive and rooted in self-preservation, the investigation uncovered a sinister narrative of intentional harm. His defense, citing a history of childhood trauma, including bullying and a brush with gun violence during his formative years, aimed to provide context to his actions. However, the severity of his crime overshadowed these mitigating factors.

AJ’s time in Pulaski County jail was marked by a disturbing suicide attempt, highlighting the depth of his psychological turmoil. Yet, amidst the turmoil, he gradually found some semblance of stability, perhaps indicating a glimmer of hope for rehabilitation. Currently incarcerated at the Varner Unit, a high-security facility within the Arkansas Department of Correction, AJ navigates the harsh reality of life behind bars.

