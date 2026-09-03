Colin Farrell’s journey in the industry began in the late 1990s, but it was his breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg’s science fiction film ‘Minority Report’ (2002) that propelled him into the international spotlight. Over the years, Colin Farrell has showcased his exceptional range through an array of diverse roles. His ability to seamlessly transition between intense dramas, comedies, and even blockbuster franchises has solidified his status as a versatile and respected actor in the industry. If these performances have mesmerized you, be sure to stay tuned for updates on his upcoming projects here.

1. The Batman Part II (October 1, 2027)

Matt Reeves’s ‘The Batman Part II’ has confirmed appearances by Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin alongside Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. Farrell has revealed that he has five or six scenes in the film. Sebastian Stan will be seen as Harvey Dent, and Scarlett Johansson as Harvey’s wife, Gilda Dent. Charles Dance is playing Harvey’s father, Charles Dent. The additional cast includes Jayme Lawson, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry. Reeves, Peter Craig, and Mattson Tomlin serve as the writers. The plot is also under wraps. Filming is underway, and the movie is expected to be released on October 1, 2027.

2. Bad Bridgets (TBA)

Farrell, Himesh Patel, Niamh Algar, Emilia Jones, and Steve Coogan are among the cast of the upcoming Netflix crime thriller movie ‘Bad Bridgets.’ Rich Peppiatt will direct, based on a script he adapted from the book “Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem, and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women” by Elaine Farrell and Leanne McCormick. The story is set in the 19th century, against the backdrop of famine-ravaged Ireland, and follows two sisters who embark on a treacherous journey to America to escape an abusive father, poverty, and hunger. Once in New York, they join the ranks of other Irish women, the so-called “Bridgets,” creating mayhem in the city. The cast also includes Domhnall Gleeson, Alison Oliver, Charlie Heaton, Simone Kirby, and Chris Patrick-Simpson. Filming is reportedly underway.

3. Belly of the Beast (TBA)

Farrell will star alongside Ben Stiller in the upcoming true crime drama based on Jerome Loving’s nonfiction book, ‘Jack and Norman: A State-Raised Convict and the Legacy of Norman Mailer’s ‘The Executioner’s Song.’’ The film will be directed by Andrew Haigh, based on the adapted screenplay by Andrew Haigh and Alexis C. Jolly. It explores the friendship between American novelist/journalist Norman Mailer (Stiller) and Jack Henry Abbot (Farrell), who was Mailer’s protégé. Mailer took Jack under his guidance after the latter was released on parole from prison after almost a decade. However, Jack’s growing popularity in the literary circle was evidently not liked by Mailer, and, accompanied by Jack’s own struggle with prison life, led him to commit a horrific crime only within weeks of his eventual release. The film is currently in pre-production, and more details about it are awaited.

4. Art (TBA)

Farrell will star alongside Ralph Fiennes and Wagner Moura in Fernando Meirelles’s comedy drama ‘Art.’ The story, penned by Yasmina Reza and adapted into a screenplay by Christopher Hampton, follows three longtime friends whose relationship fractures when one buys an expensive white painting, another finds it absurd, and the third is caught trying to mediate their conflict over what constitutes art. ‘Art’ is based on French playwright Yasmina Reza’s Tony-winning play. Filming details are awaited.

5. The Penguin Season 2 (TBA)

Season 2 of HBO Max’s ‘The Penguin’ is in development. Clearly a sign of the mini-series’s success, Farrell will return as Oz Cobb, AKA the Penguin. Lauren LeFranc will be back as showrunner. Season 1 ended with Cobb finally becoming a crime boss. Other cast members we can expect to return include Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone/Sofia Gigante and Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti. More details are awaited.

6. Ordained (TBA)

Farrell will star as Father Roy Craig in Derek Kolstad’s crime thriller movie ‘Ordained,’ which the Russo Brothers are producing. It is based on the comic book by Robert Venditti. Craig gets entangled with the Irish Mafia after a dying mobster confides secrets to him. Gangsters and cops alike come after the priest, unaware of his lethal past as a Navy SEAL soldier. Unfortunately for them, Father Roy has a violent past that prepares him for the onslaught, though he adheres to the sixth commandment, “Thou shalt not kill.” Kolstad adapted the screenplay from Robert Vendetti’s comic book. There is still time before the movie enters production.

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