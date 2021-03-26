ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ is a business-oriented reality TV show where budding entrepreneurs and businesspersons present their products or ideas to industry leaders who are fondly known as the Sharks. The Sharks then use their experience to figure out which company or product would be profitable and viable for them to invest in. The ultimate decision to accept or decline the investment lies with the entrepreneur, and it is the subsequent negotiations that make the show a thrilling watch.

‘Shark Tank’ has been known to have elevated quite a few products into the eyes of the world. One such innovative product featured in season 12 of the show is Hairy Grabster. A handy product to keep one’s shower clean and get rid of excess hair during a bath got us interested to know more about the company. Let’s find out all that there is to know about them, shall we?

Hairy Grabster: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Hairy Grabster is the brainchild of Patty and Andy Watne. Patty came from a career in floral sales and design. The idea came to them after they got tired of pulling giant plugs of hair from the drain as well as cleaning hair from their shower floor and walls right after taking a bath. They noticed that hair-fall during a shower is a common problem and that people are plagued by blocked drains, messy bathrooms, and the challenge of cleaning excess hair altogether. While trying to find a solution to their messy hair problem, Hairy Grabster was born.

The Hairy Grabster is a 5.25-inch by 5.25-inch product that attaches to any horizontal or vertical surface using 12 suction cups placed on the back. Each Grabster also comes with 12 bristle cups attached to a single backplate. Every bristle cup holds numerous “hair-hungry” bristles that can remove and hold on to loose hair. It is recommended to attach it to the shower wall or bathtub and then swipe your hand over the Grabster whenever you need to dump off loose hair. The bristles scrape away all hair and contain them, leaving your hands as well as your shower floor clean. It is also straightforward to clean once dry.

Patty and Andy claim that the Hairy Grabster can also be used as a hairbrush if needed. This useful and innovative product that will set you back just $9.95 comes fully assembled, and the customer is offered the choice between the colors blue or white.

Hairy Grabster: Where Are They Now?

After the idea for Hairy Grabster was incubated, Patty and Andy faced some difficulties as manufacturers in the United States could not make a prototype that satisfied the couple. Ultimately, after a few bumps in the road, they were able to find a company in China that made the Hairy Grabster precisely as they wanted. Interestingly, they got a 3D printer in late 2019 to make their own prototypes. Sales for the product started online, but Patty said she began taking samples to local saloons to attract more customers.

Their sales had just taken off when the world was put into lockdown by the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic affected the couple’s business, too, as the saloons all shut down yet, online sales continued. To date, the couple claims to have sold a few thousand units but is hopeful of taking their product nationwide. They also expressed their desire to shut down the business if they are forced only to sell locally. Hairy Grabsters are currently available through their website (where shipping is entirely free) and e-commerce giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Zulily.

Read More: Update On NuMilk From Shark Tank