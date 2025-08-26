Upload: Do Nathan and Ingrid End Up Together? Do Nathan and Nora End Up Together?

Prime Video’s ‘Upload’ follows the story of Nathan Brown after he dies in a terrible car accident. When his consciousness is uploaded to the digital afterlife, he gets a new lease on life. Things take a turn for the better when he falls in love with Nora, a living woman whom he meets on his first day in Lakeview. At the same time, he has Ingrid, the woman he was with before he died, but has since become disconnected from. Ingrid, who is still very much in love with Nathan, gets another chance to win his heart when a shocking twist in the Season 2 finale leads to the creation of two Nathans: the original one, who is downloaded into a new body, and a digital one who is brought back to life from a backup in Lakeview. The presence of two Nathans allows both women the chance to get their happy endings, but one of them is not as lucky. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ingrid’s Dream of Marrying Nathan Comes True in Upload Season 4

Since the beginning of ‘Upload,’ the only thing that Ingrid has been unequivocally obsessed with is Nathan. In fact, it was some twisted form of her love that led to the events leading up to Nathan’s death. However, over the course of four seasons, she goes through a dramatic character development that turns her into a much different and, undoubtedly, better person than when we first meet her. By the time the digital Nathan is created at the end of Season 2, Ingrid has already gone through so much that she has significantly evolved as a person. Meanwhile, the new Nathan is also somewhat different from the original one, and it turns out that he is the perfect Nathan for Ingrid.

At the end of Season 3, when both Nathans are captured by Horizen, only one is revealed to have survived. At the beginning of Season 4, it is revealed that one who survived was Ingrid’s Nathan. His close brush with death leads him and Ingrid to go forward with their wedding plans, which were confirmed in the third season. Despite the continuing ups and downs in their relationship, the duo gets their dream wedding. While there is a glitch where the wire of Ingrid’s fat suit gets messed up, leading to her wedding dress in Lakeview being replaced by the real thing that she is wearing, things go rather smoothly for them.

Despite them being in separate worlds, they make things work because, eventually, the goal is to have Nathan downloaded so that they can be together in the real world. Though Nathan has some second thoughts about this because he has several concerns, like what if he dies again, he eventually accepts that this is the only way forward, especially if they want to have kids and expand their family. In the last scene of the series, it is revealed that Nathan got downloaded, and Ingrid is now pregnant with their child. The duo is also flourishing in the financial aspect as they have a best-selling book, Ingrid’s new designer fat suit, and their own reality show. They are happy and very much in love, and perhaps that is the only couple in ‘Upload’ to get their happily ever after.

Nora and Nathan’s Tragic Love Story Has a Surprising Twist

Meeting one’s soulmate after dying is something that can only happen in the world of ‘Upload.’ For Nora and Nathan, the connection they develop with each other leads them to brave any storm, even if it means going up against billionaires and their seemingly all-powerful conglomerates. The tragedy of their love is that no matter how much they try to hold on to each other, there is always something keeping them from one another. In the third season, after Nathan is downloaded, it seems that they can finally be together, but then, Nathan, who is still Horizen’s property, is taken away. His death is faked, and he is thrown into a secret facility where he is experimented on.

Somehow, Nathan manages to find his way to Nora, and she does everything in her power to rescue him. However, by the time they reunite, the experiments have inflicted so much damage to his brain that it deteriorates rapidly to the point that it cannot function anymore. There is no way to reverse or even stop the process, and the duo is forced to accept the painful reality of their situation: Nathan is going to die once again. He spends his final moments with Nora in a simulation that allows them to have the virtual version of their wedding and honeymoon. He also tells her not to hold on to him anymore and to live her life once he is gone.

Sometime later, we find Nora in Montreal, which is where Nathan had wanted to go with her. She seems to have honored his wish of living her life rather than confining herself to her room and living in a virtual world. However, she still wears her wedding ring, which means she is not ready for a new relationship. Still, she moves the finger from her left hand to her right, revealing that perhaps she will try to be more open about new people. But then, the ring is revealed to be a drive that contains the second scan of Nathan, which contains all his memories from his birth to the time he was captured by Horizen at the end of Season 3. This presents the possibility of bringing Nathan back to life, at least digitally, initially, and then, someday, have him downloaded into a body, so he and Nora, too, can have their happy ending someday.

