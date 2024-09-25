Vicky White: How Did She Die? Was it Murder or Suicide?

Netflix’s ‘Jailbreak: Love on the Run’ is a true crime documentary that delves deep into the complicated case of the prison escape of Casey White and how the Assistant Director at the Lauderdale County Detention Center played a role in it. Risking it all for him, she ends up losing her precious life over the convict while trying to escape the clutches of justice. In the documentary, the viewers get a detailed account of the entire case, thanks to the exclusive and in-depth interviews with the victim’s colleagues, friends, and officials associated with the investigation.

Vicky White Met Her Demise After a Car Accident

Brought into the world by Patricia Lee Hughes Davis and J.C. Davis on August 19, 1965, Vicky Sue Davis was known to be a positive ball of energy in the lives of her loved ones. Accompanied by her two brothers, Gary and Steve Davis, she was raised in a loving and supportive household in Alabama and grew up into an ambitious and independent woman. In 2002, she tied the knot with a man named Thomas Edward White AKA Tommy, but their bond began to deteriorate as time went on. Thus, after about three years of wedlock, in 2006, they got divorced and went their separate ways.

In 2005, Vicky White bagged a job at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where she worked as the Assistant Director. It was her responsibility to ensure that everything was in order at the county jail. Her empathetic nature allowed her to treat the inmates with patience and care. She also ensured that the prisoners kept in custody were taken care of until their respective hearings or trials. According to reports, in the spring of 2022, she sold her Lexington, Alabama, residence for around $95,000, which was way less than the market value, and began living with her mother.

Soon after the suspicious sale of her house, Vicky also announced her retirement after serving the Lauderdale County Detention Center for nearly 17 years. On April 29, 2022, her last day at work, she disappeared after leaving the county jail with one of the inmates, who she claimed had a court hearing that day. More than ten days later, on May 9, the police found the 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on her head inside a crashed car in Evansville, Indiana. Despite rushing her to the hospital, Vicky White was declared dead due to the gravity of the gunshot wounds.

Vicky White Fell in Love With an Inmate and Ran off With Him

It all started when Casey Cole White was transferred to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in 2020. At the time, he had confessed to a murder and was facing capital murder charges. Soon after that, he and Vicky White developed a torrid relationship as the latter even bought a burner phone to talk to him over call in her off-duty hours. Over the next two years, their love affair intensified, so much so that they planned to get Casey out of prison and spend the rest of their lives together. Thus, on April 29, 2022, Vicky escorted him out, claiming that the inmate had to attend a mental evaluation hearing at the nearby courthouse.

After driving away together to a local shopping center, they switched vehicles and continued their escape. When the police learned that Casey did not have an appointment at the courthouse, a search for him and the Assistant Director was launched several hours after they fled away. During the 11 days of being chased down by the police, the pair switched a couple more cars on their way, in Tennessee and Indiana. Soon, with the help of reliable tips, the police managed to track them down to Motel 41 in Evansville, Indiana. Upon digging deeper, the investigators learned that they had paid for a couple of weeks of stay at the motel.

The Car Chase Resulted in Casey’s Arrest and Vicky’s Death

On May 9, 2022, as soon as Casey and Vicky comprehended that the police were zeroing in on them, they left their room and started driving north on US 41. Behind them were multiple police cars, chasing them and trying to get them to stop the car. However, the pursuit did not end until the escapee’s car crashed into a ditch and flipped. As the police officers approached the wrecked car, they took out Casey Cole White, who had sustained minor injuries and kept asking if Vicky was alright or not. Unfortunately, they found Vicky in a more critical condition inside the crashed vehicle.

As they inspected her body for injuries, they found a gunshot wound on the back of her head, which was officially declared to be self-inflicted. Before her death, 56-year-old Vicky White was charged with facilitating escape in the first degree, in addition to a count of forgery and identity theft as well. Although Casey claimed that his partner took her own life after the crash and he had no hand in killing her, he was charged with her death but the indictment did not say that he shot her. It alleged that “White caused the death of Vicky White, who died from a gunshot to the head.” Casey was also charged with first-degree escape.

