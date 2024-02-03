Victoria Vetri: Where is the Former Playboy Model Now?

In Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Playboy Murders,’ the world is introduced to many fatal cases linked to those affiliated with the Playboy brand. In season 2, episode 2, (AKA ‘The Playboy Murders: The Bunny and Charles Manson’) we are told the details of the life of Victoria Vetri, whom many might know as Angela Dorian. From her noteworthy career as a model to her brushes with law and death, there are many reasons why she has so easily captured the attention of the world, leaving many to wonder about her current whereabouts.

Victoria Vetri is of Italian Heritage

Born on September 26, 1944, Victoria Vetri hails from Los Angeles, California. Her parents were immigrants from Italy, while she herself grew up in the center of Western entertainment. Her interest in acting had manifested as early as high school when she was one of the possible candidates who could have played the role of Maria in ‘West Side Story.’ Initially, the actress played some minor roles that seemed to have been given to her due to her heritage and perceived resemblance to other communities.

Things turned around for Victoria when she became a part of Playboy. Using the name Angela Dorian, she became Playmate of the Month in September 1967 and was then given the title of Playmate of the Year in 1968, the latter earning her $20,000 and a pink 1968 AMC AMX. Her choice to pose for nude photos at a time when few dared to bare all earned her much recognition. She had also posed nude for Playmates Forever! Part Two in 1984. Victoria had hoped that the fame gained from this gig would help her further herself in the acting industry, but she found herself typecasted in roles due to her beauty and sexual appeal. Some of the notable projects that Victoria has been a part of include ‘When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth,’ ‘Group Marriage,’ ‘Batman,’ and many more.

As shared in the Investigation Discovery show, Victoria was close friends with fellow Playboy Model Sharon Tate and had been present at her house a day prior to August 9, 1969, when Tate was killed. The incident left Victoria fearing for her life due to the fact that she was supposed to have been with Tate at the time that the latter and her companions were killed. She later realized that she had unknowingly insulted Charles Manson, who had allegedly orchestrated Tate’s murder. This made Victoria wonder if she might also be killed as revenge for the insult.

However, what did end up happening was something much different. Due to her fear, Victoria apparently owned a firearm, which she ended up using against her then-husband, Bruce Rathgeb, on October 16, 2010. The couple had seemingly been involved in an argument that escalated to a physical nature, and Victoria ended up shooting Bruce. She ended up pleading not guilty to the charge of voluntary manslaughter, which led her to be sentenced to state prison for nine years on September 7, 2011. During the investigation, Victoria admitted to having financial troubles and had apparently even sold the car that she was given by Hugh Hefner in 1968.

Victoria Vetri is No Longer in Prison

For her crime, Victoria Vetri spent several years in prison before being released on parole in April 2018. The former actress did get a divorce from Bruce Rathgeb in 2016. The couple tied the knot in 1986, and their divorce was finalized on March 28, 2016. Given the fact that Victoria was actually in prison for shooting Bruce, not many questioned why the two had decided to separate. The legal end of the marriage took place while Victoria was still serving her sentence.

After being released from prison, Victoria Vetro has been reconnecting with her fans. From attending promotional events for ‘When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth’ to meeting up with fans, she remains as active as ever. The former Playboy model does have a son named Brent Whettman, thanks to her marriage to Hugh Whettam, which lasted from April 7, 1963, to 1966. Hugh himself turned 60 on September 8, 2023, while Victoria celebrated her 79th birthday on September 26, 2023.

Read More: Sharon Tate Murder: Where are Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Tex Watson Now?