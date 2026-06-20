Voicemails for Isabelle: Is Flâner by Chef Bastien a Real Bakery in San Francisco?

Netflix’s ‘Voicemails for Isabelle’ follows the story of Jill, who starts sending voicemails to her deceased sister’s number, not knowing that they are going to a guy named Wes. Through her messages, he gets to know her intimately and eventually falls in love with her. However, he is in Austin, while she lives in San Francisco, where she moved to pursue her dream as a baker. She works at a bakery called Flâner under Chef Bastien. Her workplace is an important part of the plot, as it eventually pushes her to take a professional risk and finally do what she was always meant to do. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Bakery in Voicemails for Isabelle Served Real Food

Flâner by Chef Bastien is a fictional bakery in ‘Voicemails for Isabelle.’ While the film is set in San Francisco, it was actually filmed in and around Vancouver. For the bakery, the film’s crew used Martini Studios at 9390 198 Street in Langley Township, British Columbia. Its 150,000-square-foot space offers ready-to-shoot soundstages with diverse settings, including kitchen spaces. The additional 100,000 square feet of production space includes exterior locations that were heavily used in the Netflix film’s production. While the bakery itself is not real, the film’s creators ensured the food served by its chefs was top-notch.

Because food is such an important part of Jill and Izzy’s story, food consultants were hired to make sure that everything, from the creation process to the taste to the presentation, authentically represented Jill’s passion for cooking. Pastry consultant Daria Andriienko told Netflix Tudum that they made more than 70 portions of each type of soufflé that appears in the movie. She noted that this is “the largest number of soufflés I’ve ever made in my career — and in my life.” This attention to detail allowed the filmmakers to present an authentic portrayal of the bakery, where Jill spends most of her days, dreaming of the time when she will finally get to bake desserts of her own.

However, things take an unexpected turn, especially after she breaks up with Wes when she discovers he has been listening to her voicemails for months. She spent months at Flâner that someday, her talent will be acknowledged. But when the time comes, the chef chooses Arthur, who is not only way less talented but is also a cheat and a bad person. Realizing that she was never going to be promoted at Flâner, she decides not to stay stuck there. She quits in a ‘Jerry Maguire’ fashion, and with her parents’ help, she strikes out on her own by starting a food truck where she makes food from her heart.

Read More: Voicemails for Isabelle Ending Explained: Do Wes and Jill End Up Together?