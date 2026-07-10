Vonda and Angelique Goyena Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

On a quiet night in June 2007, 74-year-old Vonda Mae Goyena and her 35-year-old daughter, Angelique Elaine Goyena, lovingly known as Angel, were stabbed inside their residence in Norfolk, Virginia. While the latter passed away on that day, her mother died the following day at the hospital. The episode titled ‘House of Cards’ of ABC’s ’20/20′ revisits the investigation of the case that led authorities to someone who was closely connected to their family. Through interviews with their loved ones and officials, the episode also discusses the profound impact of the devastating crime.

Vonda and Angelique Goyena Were Stabbed Multiple Times in Their Norfolk Home

Hilrey Eanos and Osia Ina Simmons were overjoyed when they welcomed their daughter, Vonda Mae Simmons, into the world on March 29, 1933. She was born and raised in West Virginia. She was known among her family and friends for her incredible humor and creativity. Sometime around 1950, Vonda crossed paths with her soulmate, Alexander Garcia Goyena Sr., and it wasn’t long before they exchanged vows surrounded by their loved ones. Over the next few years, they welcomed her son, Alexander Goyena Jr., and daughters, Yolanda and Virginia Goyena. On June 15, 1972, Vonda and Alexander Sr. gave birth to their youngest daughter, Angelique Elaine Goyena, affectionately known as Angel.

Angelique was described as a creative person who enjoyed writing poems. She completed her initial education at Lake Taylor High School. On February 5, 2000, the family faced a tragedy when Alexander Sr. passed away. Yolanda stated that by 2007, Angelique had formed a strong bond with Vonda. The former was working at Gourmet Gang and stayed with her mother in Norfolk to take care of her since the 74-year-old suffered from dementia. Angelique thought she had found love when she met David Wayne Hoshaw Jr. through a dating website in 2006. He had two sons from a previous marriage and soon moved in with Angelique. Shortly after, David proposed to Angelique, and she was looking forward to getting married on September 15, 2007.

On June 30, 2007, Vonda called 911 from her house on Friden Street seeking help, saying that she was dying. When officials rushed to the scene, they found her brutally stabbed on the floor and soaked in blood, with a bloody phone next to her. As the paramedics tended to her, she informed officers that Angelique was inside. Unfortunately, Angelique was found dead from stab wounds in her bedroom. Detectives reportedly noted that there were no signs of forced entry or robbery in the house. Reports state that forensic experts were unable to find any DNA from the scene. Vonda was rushed to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she sadly died on July 1, 2007. The autopsy report determined their cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Postmarks Helped Investigators Track the Origin of the Killer’s Letters

After the initial search of Vonda and Angelique’s home, forensic experts retrieved several fingerprints but determined that all belonged to their family members and the 35-year-old’s fiancé, David. According to official reports, before passing away, Vonda told authorities that David was behind the attack. Upon questioning, David informed the investigators that he wasn’t present at the house on the day of the murder since he was around 80 miles away on a Boy Scouts campout with his son, as per records. As per one of the detectives on the show, after speaking with other people from the camp, they learned that he was seen around dinner time, hours before the murder, and was later sighted during breakfast on June 30, 2007.

Hence, David was reportedly ruled out as a suspect. According to court records, the case eventually stalled until July 23, when the authorities received a letter from the killer. In the letter, the killer reportedly wrote about how he committed the murder and revealed that he often traveled across different states. Reports state that officials noted from the postmark that the letter was sent from a post office in Chicago, Illinois. They reportedly received a second letter on August 15, which was tracked to Gaylord, Michigan. As per police records, forensic experts were unable to obtain any DNA from the letters.

Cellphone and Credit Card Records Linked the Killer to the Crime

A breakthrough arrived when digital forensic experts checked the computer at Vonda and Angelique’s residence. During the examination, the experts reportedly discovered that David, the computer’s administrator, had changed the password to “4Amanda” on June 24, 2007. One of the detectives on the show stated that, as they dug deeper, they discovered that David had been married three times and had been involved with other women. Investigative reports suggest that his first wife, Naomi Hoshaw, had reported him to the US Air Force for touching a 12-year-old inappropriately while she was married to him. In that case, David had reportedly pleaded guilty to indecent acts or liberties with a child.

It is essential to note that the Air Force decided not to criminally prosecute David in a court-martial; instead, he was administratively discharged. According to court records, when authorities checked Angelique’s journal, they discovered that she was growing upset because she felt her fiancé was secretive and was traveling most of the time due to his work. As per Yolanda’s statements, her sister was planning the wedding, and David wasn’t very involved. After her death, he reportedly moved to Michigan to be with another woman, Amanda. When investigators checked David’s cell phone records, it reportedly revealed that he was within a few miles of the post office in Chicago, from which the first letter had been mailed on July 23, 2007.

Additionally, David’s credit card transaction records showed he was in Gaylord on August 15, the day when the second letter was mailed from the same area. He was arrested in Michigan in June 2009 and extradited to Virginia. He was indicted on charges of capital murder and first-degree murder on August 5, 2009. Court records specify that while speaking privately with Amanda in the interrogation room, he confessed to the murders. In his statements, he claimed he went to Angelique’s house that day to break up with her, but things got out of hand. David ultimately avoided a jury trial by pleading guilty to his charges on October 5, 2010. He received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

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