Walter Triplett Jr.: Where is the Killer Now?

In April 2009, Walter Triplett Jr. went to a bar in Cleveland, Ohio, with his cousin and twin sister. During their outing, a fight broke out and spilled onto the streets. Amid the chaos, Walter claimed he saw two men approaching his sister and reacted by punching them. One of the men, Michael Corrado, later died from his injuries. Walter was subsequently convicted on charges related to the incident. In the Netflix episode of ‘I Am a Killer’ titled ‘Defense of Another,’ he recounts the events of that night and shares his perspective on how he believes the justice system failed him—not once, but twice.

Walter Triplett Jr. Ran Into Legal Troubles in His Teenage Years

Walter Triplett Jr. was born on July 4, 1981, in Cleveland, Ohio, into a loving and supportive family. He grew up with three siblings: his older brother, Mike, and his older sister, Aisha, who always doted on him. However, his bond with his twin sister, Waltonya Triplett, was particularly special. Although she was born just a few minutes after him, Walter felt a strong sense of responsibility to protect and care for her. The two were inseparable, often described as two peas in a pod, and they consistently stood by each other whenever challenges arose.

As Walter entered his teenage years, things began to change within his family. He noticed the growing tension between his parents, and one of the most difficult challenges he faced was when his mother was diagnosed with cancer, which made the entire household feel unstable. During this period, Walter said he started spending more time on the streets and eventually got involved in drug dealing. Throughout his youth, he had several run-ins with the law, which often resulted in arrests for minor offenses. In 2007, after serving three years in prison on assault charges, he was finally released.

In January 2009, when Walter became a father to his daughter Michaela, he knew it was time to turn his life around. By the age of 27, he had enrolled in college and even started his own business providing venue security. For the first time, he felt like he had found the stability and direction in life that he had longed for. On April 30, 2009, his cousin Crystal and her fiancé invited Walter and his twin sister Waltonya to join them for a night out. The plan was to head to The Barley House in Cleveland, Ohio, for drinks and enjoy a fun evening together.

Walter Triplett Jr. Killed a Man During an Altercation Outside a Bar

Walter Triplett recalled that the four of them were having a good time when an altercation suddenly broke out. Crystal and her fiancé were targeted, and soon, the situation escalated. He said someone punched Crystal’s fiancé, causing them to all be thrown out of the bar. The fight spilled onto the streets and quickly turned chaotic, with around 20 people involved. He mentioned that out of the corner of his eye, he saw two men approaching Waltonya, and one of them punched her. Unable to control his anger, he rushed over and punched the two men. One of them, later identified as Michael Corrado, collapsed on the spot. When the police arrived, Michael was taken to the hospital but tragically passed away, which led to Walter’s arrest.

Walter’s trial began on September 9, 2009. The prosecution presented their case, arguing that Walter was not the person who punched Waltonya and could have simply been a bystander. They also highlighted the former’s criminal record and noted that he had been arrested eight times for violent offenses, including assault. They emphasized his physical size and portrayed him as a dangerous individual who had not learned from his past mistakes. Ultimately, Walter was found guilty of felonious assault and was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 18 years.

Walter Triplett Jr. is in Prison Today

In February 2011, Walter Triplett and his defense team filed an appeal, claiming that they had been treated unfairly and with bias during the initial trial. The Court of Appeals accepted their plea and granted him a retrial. The prosecution fiercely contested the case once again and presented CCTV footage from the scene. The footage clearly showed Michael standing by the side when Walter punched him. In the second trial, he was found guilty of all charges against him, including involuntary manslaughter, a charge that had been rejected in the first trial. As a result, his maximum sentence was increased to 20 years.

Walter has consistently maintained that the criminal justice system treated him unfairly, claiming that both juries overseeing his case were predominantly white. The prosecution has rejected these allegations, stating that the judge who sentenced him was of the same race and that such accusations had no grounds. Now 43 years old, Walter is currently serving his sentence at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, Ohio. His parole hearing is set for 2029, at which point he will have the opportunity to present his case again.

