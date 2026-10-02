Are Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrnes Based on Real Law Firms? Is Johnny Warren Based on a Real Lawyer?

Created by George Kay, HBO’s ‘War’ follows the intense divorce of Morgan Henderson and Carla Duval. He is a tech billionaire, and she is an international star. They have been married for many years, but the list of his infidelities has gotten too long, and Carla doesn’t want to keep up with it anymore. Divorce is the only option now, and this decision sends her law firm, Taylor & Byrne, into war mode. Meanwhile, Morgan has his knives sharpened by Cathcarts, who had worked for the couple before the split. Over the course of the season, Morgan and Carla’s contentious relationship comes into focus, but at the same time, the two law firms and their rivalry also take center stage. And in the middle of this, a young lawyer named Johnny Warren gets caught up, leading him to make some very questionable choices. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Law Firms Represent the Real Struggles and Ruthlessness of Celebrity Lawyers

‘War’ is a legal drama that draws on real-world influences but remains a fictional story at its core. While real celebrity divorces have loosely inspired certain elements, the central couple and the law firms representing them are entirely fictional. The idea came to George Kay when he saw a woman celebrating her long-drawn-out divorce. At the time, he had already been thinking about making a legal drama, and a high-stakes divorce seemed fertile ground for the conflict and chaos. He revealed that in the initial phase of writing, he looked into highly publicized divorce cases, such as the one involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. However, he eventually moved away from them to invent the drama between the fictional characters.

What stuck with him in this research was the role of the lawyers representing both parties. Thus, studying the cases was more about how the lawyers functioned and what tricks and tactics they used to win cases for their clients. To make the legal process more realistic in the show, legal consultants were on board to advise the show’s creators on the finer details and the dos and don’ts of handling a divorce. Another thing that the writers focused on was portraying the individual conflicts of the lawyers involved. The relationship between Nick Taylor and Serena Byrne, the married couple who run the firm representing Carla, is established as a contrast to Morgan and Carla’s.

On the one hand, we have the tech mogul and the actress who spend days, weeks, if not months, apart. And with Nick and Serena, we have a couple who are together twenty-four hours a day. Their law firm is basically a newborn, and in the middle of what could be their make-or-break case, they are preparing to welcome an actual child into their lives. With them, we see a different side of marriage, which deepens the drama and conflict between the central couple. In the same vein, another lawyer plays a crucial role in determining the outcome of the divorce.

The Fictional Johnny Warren Serves as a Spy in the War

In its first episode, ‘War’ introduces the audience to a young man named Johnny Warren. For three months, he has been interviewing at law firms to no avail. Just when it seems he is not going to go anywhere, he receives a callback from Taylor & Byrne and gladly takes the job. At the end of the episode, however, it turns out that Cathcarts had already hired him. He was told to get hired at their rival firm and serve as a mole. This puts Johnny right in the middle of the drama, turning him into a particularly interesting piece on the board. George Kay’s intention with the character was to present the perspective of an everyday man in a situation involving people from the upper strata of society.

While he is poised to play a decisive role in the divorce of a billionaire and an actress, Johnny is from a humble background and has to work hard to earn his keep. When we meet him, he is in a particularly desperate situation, which leads him to make a choice that will decide the rest of his arc on the show. This one choice snowballs into other decisions, unraveling his story in unexpected ways. Kay revealed that the idea of making Johnny the mole came from brainstorming ways to stir up more conflict between the two firms.

There had to be something that connected them beyond their clients, and a mole in the form of a promising young lawyer felt like the perfect way to do it. Actor Archie Renaux, who plays Johnny, blew away the show’s creators in his auditions and established himself as the perfect choice for the role. He was also attracted to the character’s duality and depth. The actor read Johnny as someone ready to do whatever it takes to prove himself and show those around him that he deserves much more. This desire to be seen leads him to do such things that, by the end, he is forced to reconsider the lengths he will go to to get what he wants.

Read More: Is War a True Story? Are Morgan Henderson and Carla Duval Based on a Real Couple?