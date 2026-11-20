HBO’s ‘War’ begins with tech billionaire Morgan and film star Carla deciding to part ways as their marriage seems to have run its course. While initially it seems like a natural end to their already fraught relationship, things get uglier by the minute once the lawyers get involved. Bit by bit, one mess-up after another from both parties comes to light, making villains of everyone and leaving only losers in the wake of this war. One of the deciding factors in the proceedings turns out to be Flora, the woman Morgan had an affair with at the beginning of the show and who seduced him at Carla’s behest. Both sides want to keep it secret, but someone finds it more profitable to leak it to the press. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Leak of Morgan and Flora’s Affair Happens Outside of the Court Battle

As the Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne prepare to face off against each other in court, both sides dig for dirt on the other’s client. The part about Flora sleeping with Morgan and Carla’s involvement in it is known at an early stage. Taylor & Byrne try to silence Carla, while the Cathcarts, too, wish her to remain out of the picture because the affair, no matter how it happened, doesn’t serve their client well. By the penultimate episode of the season, both firms have decided to drop the Flora debacle and are even ready to sign an agreement outside of court. But then, they watch a news report about Morgan being caught on CCTV the night of his affair with Flora. They are both seen entering the same room, and soon, the whole world knows that Morgan had an extramarital affair.

For Morgan’s side, things have already gotten out of hand. The whole point of hiding the Flora thing was to keep Morgan’s infidelities from coming to light. But now that the damage has already been done, they wonder if they could use Flora to their own advantage. This makes Nick and Serena wonder if their enemies leaked the footage to serve their own purpose. However, Cathcarts lawyers find themselves cornered by the leak. What they do next is entirely reactionary, and they believe that Taylor & Byrne leaked the footage to paint Morgan in a worse light and make Carla the victim of cheating by her husband. Even when the case comes to an unexpected but mutually beneficial end, both sides continue to wonder who’s really behind the whole thing.

It isn’t until much later, when the court proceedings have ended and Serena and Morgan are in Normandy, spending some quality time as a family, that the truth comes to light. It turns out that Carla and her lawyers weren’t the only ones thinking about getting a piece of Zephyr by winning the case. While Morgan was embroiled in the legal proceedings of his broken marriage, certain people were working behind the scenes to pressure him into selling the company. He receives a $2 billion offer from Michael Ancker to buy the whole thing. But despite all the pressure and the increased media scrutiny, Morgan is not ready to sell Zephyr. If he won’t accept the money, the only way to get the company out of his hands is to push him out.

Gillian’s Personal Ambitions Got the Better of Her

It turns out that Gillian had been plotting this move for a long time. Since Day 1, we see her working with Morgan to keep the company safe from his divorce proceedings and prevent it from falling into Carla’s hands. However, once it becomes clear Morgan is not going to sell, Gillian adopts a different approach. She knows that Carla will be more easily persuaded than Morgan, so Gillian targets the ex-wife to get her the shares needed to claim ownership of the company, and then conspires with her to push Morgan out. In the end, Carla reveals that Gillian wishes to pool her shares with Carla’s, so their majority stake pushes Morgan to leave the company. However, she seems to be too late.

Morgan reveals that Gillian will be fired for leaking the video of her affair with Carla. She knew that this act would weaken Morgan’s defense, and Carla’s victory would take shares out of his hands. Once he was no longer the majority shareholder, it would be possible to edge him out slowly. However, when the time comes, Carla refuses to move against her ex-husband. By this time, the truth about Gillian’s act has also come to light. So, instead of getting another chance to make a move on the company, she is permanently removed from the scene, saving Morgan the trouble of backstabbing friends and opportunistic businessmen.

Read More: Is War a True Story? Are Morgan Henderson and Carla Duval Based on a Real Couple?