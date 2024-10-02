Warren Barnes Murder: Where is Brian Cohee Now?

Warren Barnes was a well-loved figure in his community in Grand Junction, Colorado. Known for his constant presence on Main Street, he often helped local shop owners with tasks like carrying boxes in and out of their stores. In March 2021, concern grew among his friends when they noticed he hadn’t been around for a while and reported it to the police. Their worry intensified when Warren’s wallet was discovered near the banks of the Colorado River, where he rarely visited. Discovery+’s ‘Signs of a Psychopath’ episode titled ‘Fatal Fascination’ delves into the details of the horrific crime that claimed Warren’s life.

Warren Barnes’ Friends Frantically Looked For Him When He Went Missing

Warren Barnes was born on May 19, 1951, to John and Elva Barnes, growing up in a family of nine other siblings. Resources were scarce, and his upbringing was far from easy. While little is known about his early life, Warren eventually settled in Grand Junction, Colorado. It was a place he had known since childhood in the Grand Valley area, which always felt like home. He told his friends that he had worked as a cowboy in the Book Cliff Mountains and even claimed to have a daughter and a granddaughter. He lived under a bridge and occasionally rented rooms, too. He spent his days sitting on benches along Main Street and picking up whatever job came his way. Known for his kindness, he became a beloved part of the community.

When the city removed the benches, a local shop owner put out a chair for him where he would sit and read. Warren was known for his gentle demeanor and preferred to keep to himself. He was friends with staff at the PeopleReady agency, where he often picked up temporary jobs. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, particularly Westerns and had a strong knowledge of history. Some of his friends also fondly called him “the reading man.” By late February 2021, his friends noticed that Warren hadn’t been around for a while, and the agency hadn’t heard from him either, raising concerns. Since Warren wasn’t one to venture far, some of his friends reached out to the police, worried about his sudden absence.

The police quickly began their investigation after Warren’s disappearance and soon discovered his wallet near the Colorado River, an area he rarely visited. This discovery alarmed his friends and family, who took to Facebook, sharing posts about his disappearance and expressing growing concern for his well-being. Not long after, the police received a call from a local home where human remains had been found. Responding swiftly, they confirmed that the remains were, in fact, those of Warren, leaving his community shocked and devastated. They eventually decided to erect a memorial sculpture near the sport he used to sit in his memory.

The Killer’s Mother Found Warren Barnes’ Remains in the House

The police received a call from a woman named Terri Cohee, who reported a disturbing discovery while cleaning her son Brian Cohee’s room. She found a heavy plastic container with maggots crawling out of it. Alarmed, she brought it to the sink but was too frightened to continue after removing the first plastic bag. Terri immediately contacted Brian’s father, Brian Thomas Cohee, and urged him to come home. After discussing the situation, they decided to call the police. When the authorities arrived, they informed them that Brian had shown a troubling fascination with “death and mortality,” leaving them uncertain about what he might have done.

When the police questioned Brian, he responded matter-of-factly. He confessed to killing someone with a kitchen knife on the night of February 27, 2021. Brian admitted that he had long been fascinated with death and had spent six months planning to commit a murder. He explained that he had specifically targeted either a homeless person or a sex worker, believing their absence would go unnoticed. During his interrogation, Brian further revealed that on the night of the murder, the full moon provided enough light for him to see clearly, making it, in his mind, the perfect time to carry out his criminal plan. He also said that it was a particularly difficult time for him mentally.

Brian confessed that he found Warren Barnes sleeping near Crosby Avenue and decided to attack him. He took precautions, wearing three layers of gloves, explaining that plastic gloves tend to tear easily and could incriminate the perpetrator. He admitted to dismembering Warren’s body at the crime scene, keeping the head and hands in his closet while he disposed of the remaining parts in the Colorado River. His car even got stuck during the process, and he allegedly had to call a friend to help him. Brian also revealed a history of violent behavior, confessing that three years prior, he had killed a cat and kept its head for three days before discarding it.

Brian Cohee is Serving a Life Sentence Today

Brian Cohee was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and tampering with a deceased body. His defense team argued insanity, claiming that he was not in control of his actions at the time of the crime. They alleged that he had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, ADHD, and autism, and “environmental stressors’ had caused him to commit such a heinous murder. However, the prosecution countered by stating that Brian had been planning the murder for months, demonstrating premeditation.

In February 2023, Brian was found guilty of first-degree murder and additional charges. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Now 22 years old, Brian is incarcerated at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex, where he will spend the rest of his life behind bars without any chance for parole.

