Where to Watch All of Us Strangers? Exploring All VOD Options

Adapted from the 1987 novel titled ‘Strangers’ by Taichi Yamada, ‘All of Us Strangers’ is written and directed by Andrew Haigh. Starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in lead roles, the plot revolves around two neighbors who get into a passionate relationship while one of them takes a trip down memory lane and works towards healing from the loss of his parents three decades ago. Upon its premiere, the fantasy romantic drama movie garnered positive reviews from critics and fans alike, potentially igniting an interest in you to learn more about the film.

What is All of Us Strangers About?

Focusing on nostalgia and gay romance, the narrative acquaints us with a screenwriter named Adam who leads a mundane and lonely life in his London apartment. An encounter with a neighbor named Harry turns his whole world upside down, kicking some life into his boring existence. As the two get into a relationship, Adam feels nostalgic about his childhood home and envisions his parents there, living just like they used to when they were alive 30 years ago. To find out what fate has in store for the couple, you will need to watch ‘All of Us Strangers’ yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is All of Us Strangers on Netflix?

No, ‘All of Us Strangers’ cannot be accessed on Netflix. But thanks to the streaming giant’s extensive content library, you have the option to turn to some other romantic films using your subscription, such as ‘Nuovo Olimpo‘ and ‘Your Name Engraved Herein.’

Is All of Us Strangers on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘All of Us Strangers’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. But don’t let it stop you from making the most of your subscription and checking out similar movies on HBO Max, including ‘Happy Together.’

Is All of Us Strangers on Hulu?

We bring great news for Hulu subscribers! You can use your subscription to stream ‘All of Us Strangers’ on the platform by heading over here!

Is All of Us Strangers on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘All of Us Strangers’ in its regular offering, subscribers can still purchase the Paul Mescal starrer. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! Meanwhile, regular subscribers can check out some excellent alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Of an Age‘ and ‘Summer of 85.’

Where to Watch All of Us Strangers Online?

‘All of Us Strangers’ has been released in theaters and is available for purchase on some VOD platforms, including Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft Store, AMC on Demand, Google Play, and YouTube. So, if you wish to get an immersive viewing experience, we recommend you check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

Read More: Where Was All of Us Strangers Filmed?