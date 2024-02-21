Where to Watch The Zone of Interest Online? All Viewing Options Explored

Loosely adapted from the eponymous 2014 novel by Martin Amis, ‘The Zone of Interest‘ revolves around a German Nazi commandant who moves to a new place right beside a concentration camp, while he tries to build a perfect life with his wife. Written and directed by Jonathan Glazer, the historical drama movie is led by stellar performances from Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller, who are accompanied by a group of other talented actors in supporting roles, including Johann Karthaus, Luis Noah Witte, Nele Ahrensmeier, and Lilli Falk. Since it has garnered critical acclaim and earned multiple nominations for the Academy Award, the World War II film is bound to spark an interest in many of you!

What is The Zone of Interest About?

Set during World War II, the plot focuses on the Höss family who have started to live in a luxurious property, right next to the German Auschwitz concentration camp. Rudolf Höss, a commandant of Auschwitz, juggles two strikingly different things at once — ensuring that his family, including his wife Hedwig, leads an idyllic life and his military responsibilities. If you wish to find out more about the historical movie, you will need to watch it yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Zone of Interest on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Zone of Interest’ in its extensive library. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘My Best Friend Anne Frank‘ and ‘The Bombardment.’

Is The Zone of Interest on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Zone of Interest’ is not included in HBO Max’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Nevertheless, you can still make the most of your subscription by checking out some similar movies that the streamer houses, such as ‘Europa Europa‘ and ‘Anthropoid.’

Is The Zone of Interest on Hulu?

Hulu might not contain ‘The Zone of Interest’ in its content library but there are plenty of historical drama films that you can keep yourself entertained with. For instance, you can check out movies such as ‘The Imitation Game.’

Is The Zone of Interest on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘The Zone of Interest’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, you still have the option to rent or purchase the period movie on the streaming giant here! For regular subscribers wishing to use their usual subscription, you might want to watch ‘The Boy In The Striped Pajamas‘ and ‘Waiting for Anya.’

Where to Watch The Zone of Interest Online?

‘The Zone of Interest’ has been released in theaters as well as on some VOD platforms, including Vudu, AMC on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. However, if you wish to get a more immersive experience and catch the movie on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

