Is Wayne Dead? Did William Fichtner Leave Lucky?

The final episode of Apple TV+’s ‘Lucky’ brings the eponymous protagonist face-to-face with the man who has wanted her and her father dead for a long time. The story started with Lucky finding the money John had stolen from Wayne. Though he remains in the shadows for the most part, sending Priscilla to do all the chasing, Wayne remains in touch with what Lucky and the cops are up to, which gives him an upper hand on everyone. However, he becomes so blinded by his power that he doesn’t see that his biggest threat is right in front of his face. And that’s what costs him his life. SPOILERS AHEAD

Wayne Underestimates His Biggest Asset

Since the very beginning, there is no doubt that Wayne is a ruthless criminal who will not stop until he gets what he wants. Apart from his money, what he hates most is traitors, which is why he is so intent on finding John and making an example of him. He puts Priscilla on the task, mainly because he thinks this is her mess for not paying attention to John skimming money from right under her nose. At the same time, it is his means to assert dominance over her, to show her where she stands with him. Over the years, they have had a complicated relationship, which was made even more tangled up with Priscilla having Cary and Wayne refusing to acknowledge him as their son. Still, they continued to work together, perhaps because she thought Wayne might harbor some shred of sentiment for their son.

This, however, changes after Cary dies, and Wayne shows no grief or remorse. He continues with his life as if Cary were just another person and not his own son. To make things worse, even after his death, Wayne doesn’t have the sensitivity to not talk badly about the boy. He keeps saying all these heartless things, not realizing that with every word he pushes Priscilla closer to the edge. The problem was that he thought he had complete control over her. Even John warns Lucky that, as bad as Priscilla may be in person, she is worse when she is around Wayne. He chalks it down to their complex history, and he is right about it, but he forgets to factor in Cary’s death. Losing her only son changes Priscilla, forcing her to reconsider her priorities.

Wayne’s Lack of Empathy Becomes His Undoing

Since the matter of the stolen money remains unresolved, Priscilla is glad when Lucky contacts her to return it to her and Wayne in person. At this point, Priscilla is out of the loop about several things, and Lucky makes use of that. She starts by talking about how Cary thought Wayne was the worst father there is. She points out that when they talked about having children, Cary wished they wouldn’t have a boy because he didn’t want to turn into his own father and ruin his son’s life. Then, she points out that Wayne has an inside man in the FBI who has been keeping him up to date on everything. This revelation means that months ago, when the FBI arrested Priscilla, Wayne already knew about it.

He could have stopped the raid or warned Priscilla and prevented her from going to prison. But he deliberately let it happen because he wanted more control over her. She is shocked to discover this, and it further proves that Wayne doesn’t care about anyone but himself and getting what he wants. Lucky’s words rile up Priscilla, but he doesn’t see it because he is too focused on Lucky and John. He wishes to make an example out of them so no one thinks about stealing from him again.

The mistake he makes is handing the gun to Priscilla, instructing her to kill Lucky. By this time, she had already concluded all the reconsiderations she had started to make a while back. While she doesn’t hold particular love for Lucky, she hates Wayne even more, and she knows this is the only way she will get to kill him, even if it means dying herself. So, instead of killing Lucky, she turns the gun towards Wayne and shoots him to death. She mocks him for seeming so insignificant now that he is in the dirt and shoots him again to close that chapter once and for all.

Read More: Lucky: Is Billie Rand Based on a Real FBI Agent?