Briana DeJesus is a reality television personality who rose to prominence after her appearance in the fourth season of the MTV series ’16 and Pregnant.’ Born on May 21, 1994, to Roxanne DeJesus, Briana lives in Orlando, Florida. Although she prefers to never speak about her childhood in interviews, she does have a sister named Brittany DeJesus, who garnered a significant social media following after Briana’s appearance on ’16 and Pregnant.’ Like her sister, Brittany, too, got pregnant as a teenager, but she decided to have an abortion.

Briana got pregnant with her first child when she was dating Devoin Austin II. Nova Star DeJesus was born on September 10, 2011, and Briana’s second daughter (with Luis Hernandez), Stella Star, was born on July 2, 2017. However, by the time she had already made a name for herself in the television industry. Briana’s drive for success helped her reach new heights and earn an impressive sum of money over the years. Let’s have a look at her career so far to understand how she got where she is.

How Did Briana DeJesus Make Her Money?

Briana DeJesus was lucky as she got her big break in the television industry when she was very young. In 2012, she appeared on the fourth season of ’16 and Pregnant,’ and there was no looking back for the television personality from then on. She later was also on the reality series ‘Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn.’ Her next big project was ‘Teen Mom 2,’ in which she first appeared in 2017. She was reportedly earning $20,000 per season initially, but her fees later jumped to $100,000.

However, despite becoming a relatively well-known television personality, Briana kept working hard. She has confessed on many occasions that she still has a full-time corporate job which she keeps to pay her bills. Briana has mentioned that she works in the timeshare industry, which means that her corporate job is well-paying since the industry offers lucrative packages to the employees.

Interestingly, in addition to having a full-time job and being a sought-after television personality, Briana is also the co-owner of a beauty shop that specializes in eyelash and eyebrow services. She is still apparently involved in a legal tussle with Devoin Austin, her ex-boyfriend, who wants Briana to pay for child support as he alleges that she has far more money than him. However, the reality television star maintains that she still struggles to pay her bills which is why she is currently working two jobs in addition to her TV projects. Briana’s hard work and dedication have helped her earn decent money, so without further ado, let’s have a look at her net worth.

Briana DeJesus’s Net Worth

Briana DeJesus’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000. In 2020, she bought a lavish Florida townhouse with four bedrooms, which reportedly cost her $269,000. However, as she continues to work hard juggling multiple jobs at once, it is safe to say that her net worth will probably increase in the coming years.

