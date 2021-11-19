What is Diane Sawyer’s Net Worth?

Born in Glasgow, Kentucky, Diane Sawyer is a news anchor who, in her early professional career, used to be an assistant to the White House deputy press secretary. However, over the decades, she reinvented herself and became one of the best journalists in the country. Diane is the daughter of Erbon Powers “Tom” Sawyer, a respected county judge, and Jean W., an elementary school teacher. She grew up in Louisville and attended Seneca High School. She showed a keen interest in journalism from a very young age and even served as editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper.

In 1967, Diane enrolled in the Wellesley College in Massachusetts, where she earned a degree in English. She later even attended the University of Louisville for a single semester of law school but later started working as a weather forecaster and news reporter for WLKY -TV. Although she soon moved to Washington D.C. to serve in the White House, her work as a reporter in Louisville shaped her career in the following decades. Over her long and illustrious career, Diane has earned a vast fortune, but before we get to that, let’s have an overview of her career so far.

How Did Diane Sawyer Make Her Money?

After joining WLKY -TV in Louisville as a weather forecaster and new reporter, Diane stayed in the city for some time before deciding to move to the nation’s capital. Once she was in Washington D.C., she started working as an assistant to the White House deputy press secretary and later became the staff assistant for President Richard Nixon. She even helped the 37th U.S President prepare for interviews and write his post-presidency memoirs. After spending several crucial years of her life working at the White House and with the then President of the United States, Diane eventually returned to journalism.

She became a general-assignment reporter for CBS News in 1978, and just about two years later, Diane got promoted to political correspondent and started regularly appearing in the ‘Morning’ with Charles Kuralt. In 1981 she became the co-anchor of the morning show, but after Kuralt left, the ratings declined. In the following years, she was a regular on ‘CBS Early Morning News’ and, in 1984, became the first female correspondent of ’60 Minutes.’ Her confidence and poise in front of the camera were rewarded when she started co-anchoring ‘Primetime Live’ in 1989 and went on to work on ABC’s ’20/20′ from 1998 to 2000.

She joined Charles Gibson as a co-anchor of ‘Good Morning America’ in 1999, a career-defining opportunity that apparently earned her $12 million per year at peak. After Gibson’s retirement, she became the anchor of ‘ABC World News’ in 2009. She reportedly earned up to $22 million per year for the job. Diane stepped down from her position in 2014 and started focusing more on conducting interviews and getting involved in specials. In her long career that now spans over several decades, Diane has earned a huge fortune. Curious to learn how much wealth she has accumulated so far? Let’s have a look.

Diane Sawyer’s Net Worth

Diane Sawyer’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 Million. She continues to be a part of the ABC News team, and her overall wealth is expected to remain stable in the coming years.

