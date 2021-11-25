What is Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause’s Net Worth?

Chrishell Stause’s story is inspiring as she rose to the top from nothing and has even battled homelessness. Now a part of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ the reality show that explores top-rung real estate agents’ professional and private lives, Chrishell is a household name in the United States. However, with her now living in the lap of luxury and selling multi-million dollar homes, fans are interested in knowing her net worth. Well, we come bearing answers!

How Did Chrishell Stause Make Her Money?

Interestingly, Chrishell wasn’t a real estate agent from the very beginning. In fact, she took up an opportunity to enter the film industry and was a popular soap opera star. Starring in several productions and praised for her performances, Christine even managed to make quite a name for herself as an actress. Apart from making cameo appearances in TV shows like ‘Luke 11:17’ and ‘Mistresses,’ she appears in major roles in several productions with a notable few being ‘All My Children,’ ‘Youthful Daze, ‘The Young and the Restless,’ and ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Additionally, Chrishell also acts in quite a few movies, including ‘The Crimson Mask, ‘ ‘Another Time,’ and ‘My Little Girl Is Gone.’

Being a real estate agent at the Los Angeles brokerage firm The Oppenheim Group requires quite a bit of dedication and likely ensures a handsome salary. On top of that, Chrishell’s expertise at selling luxurious multi-million dollar houses to high-end clients earns her further commissions, which contribute significantly to her total income. Moreover, Netflix picking up ‘Selling Sunset,’ and popularizing the show further boosted Chrishell’s net income as, like her co-stars, she is compensated generously for her appearance on the show.

In 2017, Chrishell married actor Justin Hartley, whom she met while filming ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Although the couple was initially happy, they eventually ended up splitting. Sources stated that the couple reportedly did not sign a prenup, and hence, with their divorce finalized in January 2021, it might have affected Chrishell’s total net worth. At present, apart from appearing on ‘Selling Sunset’ and working as a real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group, Chrishell also undertakes quite a few brand deals through social media. Besides, she is also writing her own book, ‘Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work,’ which has an expected release date of February 2022.

Chrishell Stause’s Net Worth

Considering Chrishell Stause’s numerous avenues of income, we can report that the real estate agent has an approximate net worth of $5 million. However, with her career still on the rise and a book about to be published, one can expect her net worth to rise significantly in the coming years.

