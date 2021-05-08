Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, referred mononymously as Selena by her family and fans, was a singer, songwriter, businesswoman, model, and fashion designer. Born on April 16, 1971, she was the daughter of singer and songwriter Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla. Selena’s father noticed her talent for music at an early age. She used to perform with her siblings at her father’s restaurant, but after it was closed down and the family went bankrupt, the siblings formed a Tejano band named Selena y Los Dinos. Financial troubles meant that Selena had to perform consistently at quinceañeras, weddings, and fairs which affected her studies.

By the time she got into her eighth grade, her father had decided that it was better for her to drop out of school, much to the chagrin of her teachers. Selena later earned her high school diploma from the American School of Correspondence when she was seventeen years old and enrolled at the Pacific Western University. However, by that time, she already had years of experience working in the music industry. Selena’s popularity skyrocketed in the following years, and she became a huge star and earned a considerable fortune. However, before we reveal her net worth, let’s look at Selena’s inspiring career!

How Did Selena Quintanilla Make Her Money?

After dropping out of school, Selena performed in numerous small shows, weddings, and other events. She had been professionally recording since she was only ten years old. Surprising all her doubters who believed that it was a mistake to make a career in the male-dominated Tejano music genre, Selena ended up winning her first Tejano Music Award for Female Vocalist of The Year in 1986. The singer went on to win a total of 36 Tejano Music Awards in her lifetime and even after her demise.

Although she was well-known in the music industry by then, Selena’s fan-following increased drastically in the years following that. Some of the LP records released by her before 1989 included ‘Alpha,’ ‘Munequito de Trapo,’ ‘And the Winner Is,’ ‘Preciosa,’ and ‘Dulce Amor.’Selena then signed a deal with EMI Latin and released her first solo album ‘Selena.’ She followed it up by releasing ‘Ven Conmigo’ (1990); ‘Entre a Mi Mundo,’ (1992); ‘Amor Prohibido,’ (1994); and ‘Dreaming of You’ (1995). Her albums were a huge commercial success.

In the 1990s, the singer became the highest-grossing Latin artist and earned the title of the Queen of Tejano music. Selena also appeared in television shows like ‘Dos Mujeres, Un Camino,’ ‘Sábado Gigante;’ the documentary ‘Latin Nights’ and the posthumously released film ‘Don Juan DeMarco.’ Apart from being a successful actress and singer, Selena was also a brilliant businesswoman. When she launched her cosmetic line, it became an overnight success, and her merchandise sold like hotcakes.

Selena was also the owner of Selena Etc. Boutiques, which was doing pretty well until her friend Yolanda Saldívar became a manager. Soon financial discrepancies led to an internal investigation by her father, which allegedly proved to him that Yolanda was siphoning off thousands of dollars from his daughter’s businesses. When confronted by Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and other family members, Yolanda agreed to show all financial records but never did. Despite being sacked by Quintanilla Jr., Selena could not end her relationship with Yolanda as she reportedly had some important paperwork for the businesses.

One thing led to another, and on the morning of March 31, 1995, Yolanda fatally shot and killed the sensational singer, who was only 23 at the time of her tragic passing. In the following decades, Selena’s popularity did not dwindle, and she continued to be loved by her fans around the world. In 2020, Netflix released the show ‘Selena: The Series,’ which captures the iconic singer’s life and the struggles she went through. By the time she passed away, Selena was already one of the most successful Latina artists of all time and had an impressive net worth. So, without wasting any more time, let’s learn more about it.

Selena Quintanilla’s Net Worth

Selena Quintanilla’s net worth was estimated to be around $10 million at the time of her death. The profit from Selena’s estate later went to her family band members and her husband, Chris Pérez.

