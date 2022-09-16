When and What Year Does Fate The Winx Saga Take Place?

Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is the story of a young girl named Bloom who discovers that she has the power to control fire. When she accidentally sets her house on fire and almost burns her parents alive in the process, she decides to learn how to control it, and that can only be done in Alfea. In trying to find a place for herself, Bloom discovers that there is a whole world out there where magical creatures like her live and thrive. If you are wondering where this place is and when Bloom’s story takes place, then here’s what you should know.

Where is Fate: The Winx Saga Set?

Almost all of the action in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ takes place in Alfea, a school for Fairies and Specialists. It is located in Otherworld, a dimension parallel to Earth, otherwise known as the First World in the series. Much like the fairies, the concept of a parallel magical universe finds its roots in Celtic mythology, where the Otherworld is a place for people who never die and never age and wield the power of magic.

In the original series, the universe of Otherworld spans multiple planets. The show, however, narrows it down to one planet. The two worlds are like parallel universes, co-existing but not overlapping. Crossing over from one world to the other requires a lot of magic, but there are also certain objects that can facilitate the process, like Stella’s magical ring that she lends Bloom in the first season so that she can visit her adoptive parents in the First World. While people in Otherworld are aware of the First World, the knowledge is not reciprocated, as humans generally remain unaware of the other magical realm.

Like the seven continents on Earth, the Otherworld also has seven realms, though the show is yet to explore them all. The most prominent of them is Solaria, which is also where Alfea is located. Solaria is ruled by Queen Luna, who is Stella’s mother. Another realm is Eraklyon, which is where Bloom’s love interest, Sky is from. His father Andreas is a legendary fighter from Eraklyon, and the realm is primarily known for generating warriors. There is also a mention of Linphea, though not much is known about it yet, except that it is naturally abundant and highly unexplored.

When is Fate: The Winx Saga Set?

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ takes place in contemporary times parallel to the First World. While the education mainly focuses on the history of magic and how to control and use it in the future, the fairies at Alfea use social media platforms regularly. Texting and video calls are a norm, and despite the use of powerful magic, the people in Otherworld don’t shy away from using technology to serve their purpose.

It was a conscious decision by the creators of the show to make it look as close to reality as possible, and it could only be done if the characters lived in the same time period as the audience. Creator Brian Young wanted to ground the show “in real character moments, things that any audience member would relate to.” He said: “It was the most important thing to me that every kid can feel like they see themselves in it … Real girls, real people.”

