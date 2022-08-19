When and Where Does Orphan First Black Take Place?

‘Orphan: First Black’ follows Leena Klammer’s journey from a mental institution to America, where she becomes a part of the Albright family’s life. The psychological horror film directed by William Brent Bell is a prequel to the 2009 film ‘Orphan‘ and expands upon the backstory of Esther/Leena. Given that film is set before the original movie, viewers must be curious to learn more about its time period and geographical setting. If you are looking for answers in those regards, here is everything you need to know about when and where ‘Orphan: First Black’ is set. SPOILERS AHEAD!

When Is Orphan: First Black Set?

‘Orphan,’ directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, was released in 2009. The film’s story takes place around the same time. In the movie, Kate and John Coleman decide to adopt a 9-year-old Russian girl, Esther. The girl was living with another family who died in an arson case. Esther is the only survivor, and she lives at St. Mariana’s Home for Girls when the film begins.

The prequel film ‘Orphan: First Black’ takes place before Leena assumes the identity of Esther and moves to the United States. The film begins two tears before the original movie. Hence, it is safe to state that the movie occurs in 2007. The text in the film’s opening scene confirms that the story is set in 2007. The same is corroborated by the dates on the security cameras at Saarne Institute at the film’s start. Esther’s age in the prequel also supports the same. Moreover, the timeline perfectly aligns with the events of the original movie, which states Esther has been in the United States for roughly two years before the Colemans adopted her.

Where Is Orphan: First Black Set?

‘Orphan’ introduces viewers to the character of Esther and hints at her background in Europe. The prequel film delivers on that plot thread while expanding on the character’s backstory. The movie starts in the snow-covered and eagerly populated land of Estonia. In the country, Esther resides in the Saarne Institue, a mental institution that looks after several patients. However, viewers quickly learn that Esther is the most dangerous of the lot. After escaping from the institute lives in a house on the outskirts of Estonia.

Later, Esther is brought to the United States to live with her family, the Albrights. The family is stated to live in the small town known as Darien. The town exists in real-life and is situated in Fairfield County, Connecticut. The Connecticut setting keeps both films in the franchise within the same general geographical location. Moreover, the remote and secluded small town setting enables Esther to unless her reign of terror and get away with her crimes.

Hence, Darien becomes the perfect location to set the story. Moreover, the consequences of Esther unfold in a gripping fashion in the small town. Despite the events taking place in Connecticut, the movie’s filming actually took place in Winnipeg, a city in Canada. Therefore, the prequel follows in the first film’s footsteps by using Canadian locations as a stand-in for mid-2000s Connecticut.

Read More: How Old Is Esther in Orphan: First Kill? Does She Have Dwarfism in Real Life?