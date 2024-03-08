Where Are Jennifer and Fotis Dulos’ Children Now?

‘Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery’ and NBC’s ‘Dateline: A Life Interrupted’ cover the missing and murder case of Jennifer Dulos. This New York-turned-Connecticut mother went missing on May 24, 2019. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was the prime suspect in the case and had even been charged with her murder in January 2020. However, at the end of the same month, he ended up taking his own life. In the end, the major loss was incurred by their five children, who are now left without both their parents.

Who Are Jennifer and Fotis Dulos’ Children?

Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos married in 2004 and had five children together. Their marital problems seem to have begun several years before they filed for divorce. This is made clear in one of the blog posts Jennifer wrote. She narrated at length how both she and her youngest, daughter Cleopatra Noelle, who was 18 months old at the time, found it easier to sleep when Fotis was not at home. And on a sad note towards the end, she wrote, “Oh, Noelle, I know that this too shall pass. But I fear I may be in a body bag by then.”

Even when the couple filed for divorce, Jennifer had alleged that she feared for her children, which included two sets of twins. They are Petros, Theodore, Constantine, and Christiane, who was then followed by Cleopatra. In any case, as Fotis was held as a suspect and subsequently charged with Jennifer’s murder, their custody was entrusted to Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber. That’s especially because all of them were under 13 at the time. In the public statement given by Fotis in July 2019, he said, “My children are the center of my world. I worry about them and Jennifer, and I would tell them that I know it is hard now, but everything IS going to be alright eventually.”

The same year, Jennifer’s family released a statement saying the children were safe and healthy. Their spokeswoman, Carrie Luft, added, “We give thanks that they share their mother’s deep sense of empathy and curiosity about the world around them. And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State Police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice.” At the beginning of January 2020, their attorney had also filed a court request regarding Fotis’ future legal responsibilities as his name was never removed from any files, but it turned out not to be needed. The children had visited their father in the hospital before he passed away.

Jennifer and Fotis’ Children Are Now Doing Well

At present, Jennifer and Fotis Dulos’ five children, aged between 13 and 17, continue to reside with their maternal grandmother, Gloria Faber, in Manhattan, New York. At the one-year mark of Jennifer’s disappearance, in May 2020, her family made another public statement through Luft, which said, “It is a testament to her deeply loving influence as a parent that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. They are safe and surrounded by love and support. Gloria, their grandmother and guardian, is also healthy and well, for which we are so grateful during this precarious time.”

Since then, even Gloria herself has indicated they are “thriving and doing well,” all without going too into detail considering they’re all still minors at this point. Though with the conviction of Fotis’ then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and the arrest of his friend/lawyer Kent Mawhinney in connection with Jennifer’s murder, they’re now also likely really glad their mother is finally receiving some much-needed justice.

Read More: Where is Michelle Troconis Now?