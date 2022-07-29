Where Are Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers Today?

Paramount+’s ‘Never Seen Before’ chronicles the strange disappearance of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson and portrays how the police suspected her parents, Andrew and Jordan Carlson, of being involved in the crime. Although Oakley was last seen in February 2021, authorities got wind of her disappearance almost ten months later, leading to one of the most complex missing person cases the state of Washington has ever witnessed. Although Oakley Carlson is yet to be located, people intrigued by this case have often questioned her parents’ whereabouts. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Who Are Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers?

Residents of Oakville, Washington, Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers were Oakley’s biological parents. However, reports mention that the child was sent to live with her foster parents back in 2017 when she was just seven months old. Nevertheless, in October 2019, the state got in contact with the foster parents and asked them to send Oakley back, which they did the following month.

Back in Oakville, Oakley grew up in the company of a younger sister and an elder brother and developed solid bonds with both of them. Moreover, she was also pretty close to her grandparents and visited them for the last time in December 2020. Surprisingly, the grandparents later mentioned that they were concerned about Oakley’s well-being when they saw her for the last time. Interestingly, a family friend claimed that Oakley was last seen alive on February 10, 2021, although people who knew her believed she was living with Andrew and Jordan.

Although the six-year-old never turned up in school from the beginning of February, her parents never indicated that something was wrong and continued with their lives. Ultimately, in November 2021, Andrew contacted the police about a fire in their house and alleged that Oakley had started it with a lighter. However, when authorities came over to check the damage, they could not find the child anywhere. In the days that followed, Jessica Swift, the principal of Oakville Elementary School, got quite concerned about Oakley and began asking around for the small girl.

The show mentioned that Jessica even approached Oakley’s sister, who alleged that a wolf had eaten the 6-year-old. Nevertheless, unable to get a proper answer to her inquiries, Jessica got in touch with the police and asked them to conduct a welfare check on Oakley in December 2021. That was when the police got wind of Oakley’s disappearance, although her parents still seemed unnaturally calm in the face of such tragic events.

Where Are Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers Now?

When initially questioned, Andrew insisted that Oakley was with his father, but the police soon discovered that information to be false. Moreover, while Jordan lawyered up and refused to answer questions, the police got a warrant and uncovered a few shocking pieces of evidence from the Carlson home. Surprisingly, Andrew and Jordan’s other children had their belongings in order, while Oakley’s was strangely missing from the house. Moreover, the police also found blood stains on the front door and curtain blinds, while a handprint was imprinted on a ground floor wall.

Armed with ample evidence against Andrew and Jordan, the police charged them with obstruction of law enforcement and first-degree manslaughter. However, through further investigation, law enforcement officials noted that Jordan and Andrew had not provided essential medicine to their other daughter for about 15 months. Thus, the first-degree manslaughter charges were dropped in favor of two abandonment of a dependent person charges for each accused. When presented in court, Andrew pleaded guilty to the abandonment charges and was sentenced to 12 months in prison in 2022.

At the same time, Jordan initially claimed to be innocent but soon accepted a plea deal that dropped the obstruction of law enforcement in exchange for her pleading guilty to the abandonment charges. As a result, Jordan was handed a 20-month prison sentence in the same year. Unfortunately, the Washington State prison records do not have any mention of Jordan and Andrew. However, as the two are still not eligible for parole, we can safely assume they are still behind bars in a United States prison.

