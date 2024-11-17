Where Are Betty Broderick and Daniel Broderick’s Kids Now?

Netflix’s ‘Dirty John’ Season 2 is a dramatic pitch of Betty Broderick’s involvement in the murder of her ex-husband, Daniel Broderick, and his new wife, Linda Broderick. While Betty Broderick was convicted for both murders, one cannot help but recall the TV justice she got when Oprah interviewed her.

Betty Broderick came to represent all the women raised in patriarchal homes to love and be an ideal homemaker. But when Betty’s husband, who she had devoted 16 years of her life to, chose another woman over her, she was driven to a rage that ended in murder. However, people’s sympathy for her has seen a dramatic dip as she still doesn’t show much remorse for the crimes she committed. Her children, Kim Broderick, Rhett Broderick, Lee Broderick, and Daniel Broderick Jr., have, over the years, expressed their concerns, support, and disdain for their mother in varying degrees. While some of them hope that she will get out of prison, it is not a shared mutual feeling for others.

Kim Broderick is Leading a Happy Family Life

Having been born in January 1970, Kim Broderick is the eldest of all her siblings. She actually even testified in her mother’s trial, in which she detailed her mother’s change in behavior since her father got involved with Linda Broderick. Kim was 21 years old when she took to the stands in 1991. She said, “Sometimes, she was a great mother, and other times, she was a terrible mother.” She also spoke about the obscene phone calls she made to her father.

She also wrote a book about her mother, titled, ‘Betty Broderick, My Mom: The Kim Broderick Story.’ In this, she narrates her struggles, and that of her siblings as their life changed for the worse when their mother became obsessed with vengeance and caused the untimely death of their father. In the parole hearing of her mother in 2010, Kim said that it would be better if her mother stayed in prison. She has constantly refused to write letters that would help Betty get a parole release.

At present, she lives in Hailey, Idaho, where she serves as a Director at Big Wood School as well as a Wedding Coordinator at Church of the Big Wood. From what we can tell, she is not only a happily married mother of two as of writing but she also seems to be well connected with her siblings. This much is actually even evidenced through all the family photos this music enthusiast shares on her public social media platforms, from get-togethers to graduation celebrations to concerts.

Rhett Broderick is a Proud Father

Rhett Broderick is the youngest in the family since he was born in 1979. In the past, in an interview with Oprah, he said, “On multiple occasions [my brother Daniel and I] went to my dad and said to him that we wanted to live with my mom and that not having her kids was driving her crazy—and that she could do something extremely irrational if she didn’t have us.” Rhett was quite young when his father was killed by his mother, and as a result, he said that he was ‘shuffled’ between relatives and was even sent to a boot camp because he was a rebellious child.

As a dad, I’ve found that it’s hard to argue with the logic; “I’m 3, so I get 3.” — rhett broderick (@rhettbroderick) April 8, 2020

It apparently took him some years to learn that “you are your own” person. Rhett also believes that his mother is not really a threat as people think of her. He also believes that she should be allowed on parole. He said, “She’s a nice lady. Everyone here would like her…if they spoke with her on any topic other than my dad. Keeping her in prison isn’t really helping her.”

As for Rhett’s current standing, he too is based is Hailey, Idaho, where he shares a beautiful life with his wife, Veronica Noffke, and their loving children. He actually prefers to stay well away from the limelight, though. So, all we know for sure about his recent experiences is that he is trying to build a good, comfortable future for his loved ones as a high school geography and history teacher. This outdoor enthusiast wants to spark a change, so he’s doing his part.

Lee Broderick is a Family Woman Through and Through

Born in 1971, Lee Broderick is the second child of Betty Broderick, who also believes that her mother should be given a chance by being let out of prison. Lee also testified on her mother’s behalf during the case hearing. She said that her dad had a temper that invoked fear. She also said that he would often call Betty “crazy, sick, and disgusting.” In one of the statements given, she talked about how her father would describe her mother. She stated that her mother was called, “fat, disgusting, beastly, the beast, the monster, on the rampage…” Seeing this aspect of her mother’s marriage, Lee believes that her mother deserves a second chance.

Lee Broderick actually calls La Jolla, California, her hometown but presently lives in Hailey, Idaho, near most of her siblings so as to maintain their close connection. She is understandably even more private than Rhett when it comes to her current experiences, so unfortunately, all we know as of writing is that she is a wholly dedicated family woman. After all, she is a very sentimental being, as evidenced by all the throwback images she has shared on her social media platforms.

Daniel Broderick Jr. is a Married Man

As the third-born (1976) as well as his father’s namesake, Daniel Broderick IV., like his sister Kim, is of the opinion that his mother Betty should not be released from prison. In fact, he once revealed how he had endured a lot of hardship, making sure he was doing the right things when it came to his siblings. He even testified for the prosecution in his mother’s trial. Coming to his present standing, this Broderick sibling has seemingly chosen to stay behind in La Jolla, California, where he is carrying out his family’s legacy in a different manner. As per the last reports, he is a happily married father who works as a regional managing principal for Cushman & Wakefield, where he is doing his absolute best so as to move on from the past.

