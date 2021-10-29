Where Are Colin Kaepernick’s Parents Now?

Coming out of college, Colin Kaepernick was considered a standout football prospect, eventually being drafted by the San Fransisco 49ers in 2011. The talented dual-threat quarterback led them to the Super Bowl in 2013. But in 2016, he became one of the most polarizing figures in the country when he decided to take a knee during the national anthem before games. He did so to protest against racial inequality and police brutality. Now, Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black & White’ charts his teenage years as a promising baseball and football player and his journey trying to fit in as a mixed-race child adopted by white parents, Rick and Teresa. So, let’s find out where they might be today, shall we?

Who Are Colin Kaepernick’s Parents?

Colin was born to Heidi Russo in 1987 when she was just 19 years old, and he was soon placed for adoption. The biological father’s identity was unknown. At about five weeks old, Colin was adopted by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick. They lived in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and had two biological children, Kyle and Devon. The couple had also lost two sons at birth due to a heart defect. When Rick took up a job as an operations manager at a cheese company in California, the family shifted to Turlock, a predominantly white town.

Growing up, Rick and Teresa were always open about Colin’s adoption. The footballer and civil rights activist later said, “I knew I was different to my parents and my older brother and sister. I never felt that I was supposed to be white. Or black, either. My parents just wanted to let me be who I needed to be.” But Colin still faced some issues as a child due to the color of his skin. When he would go on vacations and arrive at a motel lobby, he was looked at differently, with Colin adding, “It didn’t matter how close I stood to my family, somebody would walk up to me, a real nervous manager, and say: ‘Excuse me. Is there something I can help you with?'”

But Colin’s parents instilled within him a great value system that carried over into his adulthood as well. After picking football over baseball in college, Colin played exceptionally well as the quarterback for the University of Nevada, Reno, Washoe County, eventually landing a starting gig in the National Football League. But after he decided to protest against racial inequality by taking a knee, the aftermath was divisive. However, his adoptive parents always stood by him, and in a statement, they said, “We want people to know that we are very proud of our son and admire his strength and courage in kneeling for the rights of others.”

Where Are Colin Kaepernick’s Parents Now?

Heidi initially received Colin’s pictures and updates about his life from the Kaepernicks. But when he was about seven years old, she asked them to stop because it was too painful for her. Later on, she did hope for a relationship with him. Rick and Teresa have always been by Colin’s side and share a close bond with him. After Colin took a knee, there was a lot of negative press around him, and he was also the subject of racist tweets. In their statement, the couple added, “We were truly shocked at the amount of racist hatred out there! Until this had occurred, we had naively believed that the racial atmosphere in this country was far better than it actually is.” Today, Rick and Teresa still live in Turlock, California, and are grandparents as well.

