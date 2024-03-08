Where are Fabio and Monica Sementilli’s Daughters Now?

CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Monica Sementilli Affair’ delves deep into the brutal murder of celebrity hairdresser Fabio Sementilli, who was found stabbed and profusely bleeding on January 23, 2017, in his Woodland Hills, California, residence. This then-Vice President of Education for the beauty giant Wella had actually moved to California from Toronto with his wife, Monica, and their two daughters, Isabella and Gessica, a few years prior for work. Though little did they know their lives would soon turn upside down in the worst way imaginable, leaving his daughters in a precarious position.

Who Are Fabio and Monica Sementilli’s Daughters?

When Isabella, Fabio and Monica’s younger daughter, found her dad bleeding profusely with multiple stab wounds, she and Gessica were mere teenagers. In fact, Isabella was just 16 years old. Their parents had been married since 1997, and the family had moved to California in 2011. One can only imagine how horrific it must have been for the young teen to witness her father’s horribly mutilated body. It is pertinent to note that when the crime transpired, Gessica was away, babysitting.

Fabio Sementilli was a public figure, and the nature of the murder investigation was an internal one, so the girls were not spared from the harrowing experience of watching the police slowly build a case and finally accuse their mother of murdering their father. Monica, along with her supposed lover, Robert Baker, had planned the crime so as to obtain a $1.6 million policy that Fabio had taken out. Needless to say, the entire ordeal tremendously impacted the sisters, and their half-brother Luigi. Luigi is Fabio’s son from his first marriage.

Fabio and Monica Sementilli’s Daughters Still Support Her

According to their social media profiles, Isabell and Gessica currently reside in Woodland Hills, California. The former, who graduated from Agoura High School shortly following her the initial year of her family’s ordeal, seems to have followed in the footsteps of her dad by choosing a profession in the field of hairstyling. Her numerous Instagram posts tell us that she has made it considerably big and is hoping to gradually grow up to match her father’s status. She specializes in modern hair with an eccentric touch. Many a time, she even remembers her father fondly on social media, further giving us a glimpse of the devastation that Fabio’s loss has caused.

Gessica, on the other hand, is not so open on social media. However, her Facebook profile tells us that she graduated recently from Los Angeles Pierce College (reportedly with an Associate’s degree in History) and is currently serving as a UCLA transfer mentor. In other words, she provides clients with a complete overview on how they can go from a California Community College to a 4-year University, a process she herself followed. The two ladies have thus evidently made significant strides in their lives despite the tragedy, and we hope that success never eludes them. We should also mention that according to their own accounts, they have always believed in their mother’s innocence.

Read More: Monica Sementilli and Robert Louis Baker: Where Are They Now?