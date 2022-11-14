Where Are Jimmy Joe Winters, Donald Peterson, and Adam “Travis” McVeay Now? 

Investigation Discovery’s ‘No One Can Hear You Scream: Fight Like a Mother’ follows the brutal crimes committed by Jimmy Joe Winters, Donald Peterson, and Adam “Travis” McVeay in Arkansas in December 1991. They were involved in the rape of a single mother and the brutal murder of another salvage yard owner. They were eventually caught and brought to justice by the police. If you are interested in the case and want to learn more about the perpetrators and their current whereabouts, we have your back. Let us begin then, shall we?

Who Are Jimmy Joe Winters, Donald Peterson, and Adam McVeay?

34-year-old Jimmy Joe Winters, 18-year-old Donald Peterson, and Adam “Travis” McVeay, aged 16, knew each other from working together at the salvage yard owned by Adam’s stepfather, Matt Breedlove. On December 9, 1991, they had been hanging out at a local bar in the small town of Sulphur Springs in Arkansas. It is where they met single mother Christi Flynn and her close friend, Henry. After charming Henry, they got him to ask Christi to drop them off while he went to get more alcohol.

According to the show, Christi had a premonition about the three men and attempted to escape from them. However, they forced her into their car and drove through the forests and hills, sexually assaulting her. She even tried to escape once, but they dragged her back and drove her to an isolated point in the jungle. They raped her several times, beat her viciously, and stabbed her with a screwdriver multiple times, leaving her to die. However, a determined Cristi was able to squirm her way to a place where she was discovered by two teens.

The teens contacted the authorities, and Christi was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. However, she had heard the first names of the perpetrators and relayed them to the investigators. She was also able to provide descriptions of the men and the spot where they had left her to die. Detectives scourged the area and found a wallet containing a school id card of 16-year-old Adam at the scene. He went to a school in Portland, and the investigators contacted their Portland counterparts to know he was suspected of another murder there.

As the investigators were looking for the three men, they were trying to flee the city. In the early hours of December 10, they went to Matt’s salvage yard to steal items to fund their escape. When Matt caught them in the act, they beat him to death with a bumper jack. Investigators found that Matt had suffered tremendous head trauma, his pants were pulled down, and the bottom of his body was exposed. Sgt. Jerry Pittman of Crawford County Sheriff’s Department said it was one of the most graphic scenes he had ever come across.

Where Are Jimmy Joe Winters, Donald Peterson, and Adam McVeay Today?

As the three suspects were fleeing to California through Interstate 40, they surprisingly picked up a hitchhiker. The helpless guy was shocked to find blood spatters on the roof, seat, and floor mat of the car. They boasted of their crimes to the hitchhiker, who was scared to death by that point. The three men stopped at a truck stop on the way and called an aide for money. The investigators were able to trace the call and arrest them there while they were cleaning the blood off their clothes.

Jimmy, Donald, and Adam were charged with kidnapping, rape, and capital murder. All three of them pled guilty and were sentenced to life in prison. As per official court records, Jimmy, now in his late 60s, is presently incarcerated in a prison cell at the Tucker Unit in Jefferson County, Arkansas. He has been involved in regular troubles and spats in the lockup. We were unable to identify the immediate location of the other two convicts, but it’s highly likely they remain behind bars to this day.

Read More: Where is Survivor Christi Flynn Now?