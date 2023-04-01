Where Are Joyce Sowa and Bryant Parker Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? F. B. I Do’ chronicles two cases, one of which covers the murder attempt of Bryant Parker on his wife, Joyce Sowa, in her Virginia country home in December 2001. Though she survived the almost fatal attack, Joyce still suffers from nightmares and is trying her best to move on. If you’re interested in finding out more about the case, including their current whereabouts, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

Who Are Joyce Sowa and Bryant Parker?

In 2002, Joyce Sowa was the perfect example of an independent and ambitious woman as she ascended the career ladder in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC. She had a remarkably successful career working in high-level jobs with the secret service and the treasury department. She was also the former chief of staff for multiple political personalities, including Booze Allen. Joyce said, “I had the most rewarding career in the government. I was making very good money.”

According to the episode, Joyce was never married, having invested all her time in her career. However, she was set to retire by the end of the year and was looking forward to enjoying the fruits of her labor. She was living in a townhouse in Alexandria, Virginia, just south of Washington, DC, and was looking to invest some money in real estate. Joyce stated how she stumbled across a “For Sale” sign while cruising through her neighborhood in August 2002.

When Joyce called the agent, she was instantly attracted to his “cute” voice and was more tempted after meeting the real estate agent in person. Bryant Matthew Parker Parker, the agent, helped Joyce secure the neighborhood property and also aided her in the search for a country home in Middlesboro in Bell County, Kentucky. Joyce recounted her passion for horses, hence her interest in purchasing a property there. The pair began to communicate over the phone and texts regularly, and soon their conversation turned from a client-agent relationship to something more personal.

Joyce’s friend, Nancy Karpowicz, recalled, “She was very interested in him. He had an outgoing personality, being in sales, and they seemed to be getting together quite well.” According to the episode, Bryant was recently separated from her wife of 16 years, with whom he had a 12-year-old son. She lived in Pennsylvania, and he was not keen on separation because of the child. However, by the time he helped her close her beloved country home in the fall of 2002, the two were inseparable. While their relationship prospered, Bryant began to have a fallout with his former wife, and the two quarreled over the phone daily.

During the 2002 Christmas, he went to his ex-wife’s home to see his son and did the same again on Valentine’s Day. This time, Joyce got suspicious and confronted him, and Bryant confessed to sleeping with his former wife. The confession broke Joyce, but Bryant saved the relationship by proposing to marry her. On April 11, 2003, just a day before the wedding, Bryant was fired from his company. Joyce was working as a consultant in a political firm and making substantial money, and she offered to help him set up a real estate office.

They married on April 12 and honeymooned in London, with Joyce happily covering the cost. However, their relationship started deteriorating, with Bryant’s real estate business failing to make money even after two years. According to Joyce, they were not making enough money to cover the bills as he drank excessively and bounced from one job to another over the years. The episode showed he was verbally abusive and called her names when drunk. He would apologize later on, but the drinking continued. After years of verbal abuse, Joyce said she wanted a separation to set her husband straight on December 1, 2009.

Where is Joyce Sowa Now?

She said, “I’m giving you a year. Clean up your act, stop drinking, and find a decent job. Take care of yourself and do what you need to do.” Bryant moved out, lived with family members, and started drinking more after the separation. In September 2010, he admitted himself to a West Virginia psychiatric ward and was discharged in November 2011. Joyce served him with divorce papers, feeling he could tackle the situation. According to the show, Bryant lost his handle as he continued to call her incessantly, threatening and pleading with her.

However, Joyce’s worst nightmare came true when she woke up on December 2, 2001, to find Bryant standing over her with a 6-inch kitchen knife. She recalled, “He was standing here, had climbed over me, and shoved the knife into me.” She continued, “He just plunged it right into the middle of my chest. He took the knife out, and blood squirted up about 4 inches.. the blood was spurting out of me. I have no idea how I had where with all to reach the phone and dial 911. That call saved my life.”

Though Byrant punctured both lungs, he missed the heart, and Joyce was transported to the trauma unit at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Annandale, Virginia. She remembered how she had nightmares years after and said, “I had the fear that he was still after me… I have nightmares almost every night.” She added, “Women give and give and give. They need to recognize the signs of abuse and take care of themselves. That’s the big thing. I didn’t take care of myself.”

Joyce hoped to set up a thrift store to raise money to help domestically abused women. She also aspired to write a book for other victims to recognize the signs of an abusive relationship and take necessary steps beforehand. Now in her early 70s, she continues to reside in her country house in Loudoun County, Virginia, and is an active advocate for victims of domestic abuse.

Where is Bryant Parker Now?

After Joyce passed out choking on her blood, Byrant picked up the receiver and confessed to the operator about “murdering” his wife. According to police reports state he did not flee after committing the heinous crime but stayed at the scene till medical respondents arrived. He had even used a cloth to stop the wounds from bleeding too much, saving her life. WUSA9 Reporter Peggy Fox reasoned Bryant did so since he knew Joyce had already implicated him in her 911 call and there was no way he could escape.

He pleaded guilty to one count of malicious wounding on September 4, 2013, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in October 2013. The court also sentenced him to an additional four years of suspended time and required him to be placed on supervised probation for four years upon his release from prison. According to official court documents, the 77-year-old is incarcerated at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center. His inmate records state he will be released in November 2025.

