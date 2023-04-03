Where Are Ronnie Welborn and Kadie Robinson Now?

When Ronnie Welborn and Tiffany Welborn decided to get a divorce, the former got into a relationship with his ex-wife’s high school friend, Kelli Underwood. However, shortly after, Ronnie fell in love with Kadie Robinson and even got her pregnant with his baby. Yet, once Kadie discovered that her boyfriend was still in touch with Kelli, she devised a sinister plan that spelled doom for everyone involved. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Mean Girl Murders: Desperate Texas Housewives’ chronicles how Kelli was found murdered inside her house and even follows the investigation that led straight to the perpetrators. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out where Ronnie and Kadie are at present, shall we?

Who Are Ronnie Welborn and Kadie Robinson?

Incidentally, Tiffany Welborn was the one who invited her high school friend, Kelli Underwood, to live with her and her husband, Ronnie, in Princeton, Texas. At the same time, Ronnie rose to the occasion and offered Kelli a job in his metal fabrication business. Naturally, the job made Ronnie and Kelli spend a lot of time together, and they soon began an affair, much to Tiffany’s dismay. Moreover, the relationship continued even after Tiffany filed for divorce, and sources claim that Ronnie and Kelli lived together for quite some time.

As fate would have it, Ronnie soon fell in love with a younger woman named Kadie Robinson, and the two embarked on a whirlwind relationship. Kadie even got pregnant with Ronnie’s child, and the couple began living together. By this time, Kelli knew that her relationship with Ronnie was over, and she was content with living independently. However, Kadie could not accept her boyfriend still being friends with Kelli and wanted the mother of three out of their lives. Hence, she kept nagging Ronnie, asking him to do away with Kelli for good.

Exasperated with Kadie’s demands, Ronnie eventually got in touch with Robert Veal and Delvin Powell, both of whom agreed to murder Kelli in exchange for $8000 in cash. Besides, Ronnie also supplied the firearm for the job, and the assassins laid out a sinister plan for the murder. Subsequently, Robert and Delvin broke into Kelli’s house between the night of September 16 and the morning of September 17, 2017, before stabbing and shooting her to death. They then made a quick escape, but the neighbors had already spotted the two men loitering about the house.

Hence, once Kelli’s daughter, Kayden, discovered her mother’s deceased body on September 20, neighbors mentioned that Kelli was last seen in the company of two suspicious individuals. Besides, eyewitnesses also provided the authorities with proper descriptions of the suspects, and detectives were soon able to apprehend both Robert and Delvin. However, the two initially denied any involvement and insisted that Kelli was alive when they left her house. Yet, forensic evidence soon proved otherwise, as Robert and Delvin’s DNA was found at the crime scene.

Additionally, Robert’s phone records showed he was constantly in touch with Kadie Robinson, which increased suspicions. But when she was questioned for a second time, she insisted that he had planned the entire murder and she was not involved in the crime. This statement appeared untrustworthy, and once the police obtained Kadie’s phone records, they managed to grasp the whole picture. The phone records showed that Kadie was the one who initiated the murder plan, and hence, all four suspects were arrested and charged with the crime.

Where Are Ronnie Welborn and Kadie Robinson Now?

When Robert and Delvin were produced in court, they pled not guilty, but the jury decided otherwise. Accordingly, the duo was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2020. On the other hand, Ronnie and Kadie decided that copping a plea deal would be the best course of action. Thus, they both pled guilty to murder and while Ronnie was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, the judge handed Kadie a 30-year prison sentence.

Ronnie currently remains behind bars at the Jim Ferguson Unit in unincorporated Madison County, Texas, while Kadie is incarcerated at the TDCJ Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville, Texas. Besides, readers should note that while Ronnie will be eligible for parole in 2047, Kadie will have her first parole hearing in 2032.

Read More: Kelli Underwood Murder: Where Are Robert Veal and Delvin Powell Now?