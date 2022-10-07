Where Are Susan’s Parents Danny and Avis Winters Now?

NBC News’ ‘Dateline: A Cool Desert Morning’ delves into the complex case of Susan Winters’ death. In January 2015, the 48-year-old was found unresponsive in her bed and later pronounced dead at a hospital. The authorities, primarily based on information from her husband, Gregory Dennis, ruled the death a suicide. However, Susan’s parents, Danny and Avis Winters, were not convinced. So, if you’re wondering what happened in their pursuit of justice, we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Danny and Avis Winters?

Danny and Avis Winters had Susan in March 1966 in Altus, Oklahoma. By then, the loving couple was already parents to another son, Christopher. Susan eventually practiced law in Oklahoma before moving to Nevada to work for the Clark County District Attorney’s office. After that, Susan married Gregory Dennis in August 1995, and they had two daughters, who were teenagers at the time of the incident.

However, things changed forever when the couple received a call that said Susan had killed herself. Initial investigation revealed that she had died of a combination of antifreeze and oxycodone intoxication. But Danny and Avis weren’t too sure of that conclusion. Danny said, “She had two daughters. She loved them more than anything. If she was going to commit suicide, she wouldn’t have done it in front of those girls, and she wouldn’t have done it where it took 24 hours to accomplish.”

Avis was not happy with the way the authorities dealt with the case, saying, “We were disappointed at the legal system, we were disappointed that the people in charge do not read evidence before them, we were disappointed that the Henderson police did not do any investigation, and the Clark County Coroner’s Office just accepted what they were told by Brent.” As a result, the family hired a private investigator and an attorney to look into the case.

The couple also said that Susan had not been suicidal in the time leading up to her death; she seemed in great spirits during her visit to Oklahoma in December 2014. Furthermore, the parents claimed that she looked forward to a busy 2015 and had planned to travel to attend her youngest daughter’s cheerleading competitions. Not just that, Susan was excited about her older daughter going to college.

This resulted in a lot of new information being found, all pointing to Gregory’s involvement in Susan’s death. The investigation revealed that he had a drug problem and had lied about his whereabouts on the night of the incident. Furthermore, George had enquired about the life insurance policy on the first business day after Susan died. Danny and Avis’ perseverance ultimately paid off in May 2022 when Gregory was sentenced to serve a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Where Are Danny and Avis Winters Today?

While Danny and Avis were happy with finally getting justice, they were disappointed with not being able to talk to their granddaughters. Avis said in court, “As if losing Susan wasn’t enough, we also lost the relationship we had with her daughters because we never believed this case was anything other than a murder case. The sadness is overwhelming at times, but we know that God is in control, and he will provide justice for Susan eventually.”

Danny and Avis made their money running several Sonic Drive-In franchises in Oklahoma and Texas. Danny stated that his daughter was excited about the prospect of becoming the legal counsel for the family’s business. He added they were making an office for her in Nevada. It appears that the couple lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and also runs the Winters Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

