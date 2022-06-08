Where Are Todd and Julie Chrisley Now?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ offers us a sneak peek into the lives of the Chrisley family, which comprises Todd Chrisley, his wife, Julie, and their children. Although the family appeared picture-perfect to the outside eye, the reality show takes us into the nitty-gritty of their lives as they deal with day-to-day issues and major problems while trying to stay happy as a unit. Interestingly, recent news about Todd and Julie being involved in a tax fraud has made fans quite curious about their personal lives. Thus, with viewers demanding answers, we decided to investigate and find out where Todd and Julie are at present.

What Did Todd and Julie Chrisley Do?

Todd and Julie have had a long and successful marriage since tying the knot in 1996. Over time, the two became proud parents to three biological children, and in 2013, Todd also gained legal custody of his granddaughter, Chloe. Subsequently, the popular reality show ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ premiered in 2014 and has managed to garner quite a significant fan following worldwide. It even pushed real estate developer Todd Chrisley and his family into the spotlight, turning them into household names in the field of reality TV.

Interestingly, Todd and Julie thrived on their popularity and in 2018, began hosting the podcast ‘Chrisley Confessions,’ through which they discussed their everyday lives with listeners and even provided advice when asked. Moreover, from the looks of it, their marriage has also been quite happy, as both Todd and Julie love professing their love in public, and their social media accounts are chock full of their pictures together. They even love celebrating every important date together and often attach beautiful dedication captions to their photos.

In August 2019, Todd and Julie were initially charged with federal crimes, including bank fraud and tax evasion. Since then, the couple has been embroiled in the controversy as they awaited a trial that would determine their guilt. In February of 2022, authorities filed a fresh new indictment against the pair, and the trial finally began in May of the same year. Eventually, after about three weeks, the jury reached a decision and convicted Todd and Julie of conspiracy to defraud banks as well as several other charges, which could see them face a combined jail time of 30 years.

Where Are Todd and Julie Chrisley Today?

In June of 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of conspiracy to defraud community banks, as prosecutors alleged that they had taken fraudulent loans of up to $30 million by submitting fake documents. Additionally, the couple was also convicted of tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the IRS, while Julie was independently found guilty of obstruction of justice and wire fraud. Apart from the allegation of taking fraudulent loans, prosecutors also claimed that the pair used fake bank statements, documents, and credit reports when renting a house in California.

Although a date of sentencing has not been fixed as of yet, reports mention that Todd and Julie might face up to 30 years behind bars for their several convictions. Nevertheless, at present, the couple is under house arrest at their Brentford, Tennessee, house, although from the looks of it, they are living a comfortable life surrounded by family and friends. On the other hand, Julie’s attorney spoke to the public and insisted that the pair weren’t happy with the court’s decision and were planning to file an appeal pretty soon.

Read More: Where is Chrisley Knows Best Filmed?