Where Are Zach Avery’s Ex-Wife Mallory Hagedorn Now?

Witnessing the love of one’s life and the father of one’s child get arrested, convicted, and imprisoned for fraud is an experience we cannot even imagine. As fate would have it, Mallory Hagedorn was forced to live through the same harrowing experience when her husband, actor Zach Avery, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of wire fraud. ABC’s ‘The Con: The Hollywood Mogul Con,’ takes the viewer through the incident and details how Mallory, as well as the couple’s child, were affected by the same. If you are intrigued by this case and want to find out where Mallory is at present, we have you covered!

Who Are Zach Avery’s Ex-Wife and Child?

Zach Avery’s ex-wife, Mallory Hagedorn, graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a tourism management degree in 2010. Following her graduation, Mallory found work as an event coordinator and worked with several organizations, including Cathy Teeter’s Beautiful Weddings and Red Frog Events. However, willing to pursue a career in styling and cosmetology, she completed a course on the same from the Vidal Sassoon Academy before taking up a hairstylist and colorist job.

Unfortunately, it is unclear when she met and got acquainted with Zach, but reports mention that she was his girlfriend for quite some time when the couple moved to Los Angeles with just a couple of suitcases and their dog. Over time, Zach found work as an actor and even co-established his production company, while Mallory supported him every step of the way.

Eventually, once Zach and Mallory settled down in Los Angeles, the pair decided to tie the knot and even welcomed their son, Jaxon, in 2017. However, unbeknown to Mallory, most of Zach’s money between 2014 to 2019 came from a Ponzi scheme through which he scammed over $227 million from potential investors. Reports mention that Zach used fraudulent documents to show that his production company was responsible for distributing films that would be licensed by Netflix and HBO.

Moreover, he even made false promises of profits in a bid to make the investors trust him. Ultimately, the law caught up with him and arrested him on April 5, 2021. Although initially charged with multiple counts of wire fraud, Zach pled guilty to a count of securities fraud and was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2022, along with a $230 million restitution fine.

Where Are Zach Avery’s Ex-Wife and Child Today?

Reports mention that Mallory Hagedorn had no idea about Zach’s fraudulent activities and filed for divorce on the day he was arrested. Moreover, she even filed for custody of their son, Jaxon, and proceeded to cut all ties with her ex-husband. Interestingly, Zach, Mallory, and their son used to reside in a massive $6.5 million house in Beverlywood, Los Angeles. However, as the home has since been sold for a profit, Mallory moved on with her life and currently resides elsewhere with Jaxon.

Ever since Zach’s arrest, Mallory has embraced privacy and prefers to stay below the radar. Besides, she has also deleted most of her social media profiles and is determined to keep her present whereabouts a secret. Thus, we would like to respect her privacy and wish her the best for the years to come.

