Where Was Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ is a real estate-based docuseries that revolves around Mauricio Umansky and his teams of real estate agents at The Agency, which is based in California’s Beverly Hills. However, the family-run business, which includes Mauricio’s daughters — Farrah and Alexia — also goes through some conflict and drama now and then. In the second season, Mauricio introduces another family member into the business — a recent college graduate named Sophia.

So, the new generation of real estate agents must be able to handle the business and drama that comes with working for their family-run agency. For the first time, Mauricio also addressed some cracks in his relationship with her daughters. The sophomore round also includes appearances from Kyle Richards, Sophia Umansky, and Portia Umansky. Since the agents travel to international places, many are left wondering about the picturesque sites that feature in ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ season 2.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 Filming Locations

California, Florida, and Colorado are the states that served as the production locations for the 2nd season of ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’ Specifically, the cast and crew members set up camp in Los Angeles County, Miami, and Aspen. The filming took place during the summer of 2023, with the shooting wrapping up in July of the same year. Thus, let us explore all the places where the real estate agents conduct their business in season 2.

Los Angeles County, California

Several areas across Los Angeles County served as the primary production locations of ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ season 2, including The Agency in Beverly Hills at 331 Foothill Road #100 in the city of Beverly Hills. Furthermore, the City of Angels is featured in different episodes of the show’s sophomore round as the agents move across the city to handle deals and business with their clients. The filming unit was also spotted in the neighborhood of Bel-Air in Los Angeles, taping several key portions.

Miami, Florida

For shooting purposes, the production team of the second season of ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ also traveled to the coastal metropolis of Miami, which is situated in Miami-Dade County in South Florida. Some pivotal sequences were recorded in and around The Agency at 218 Northwest 24th Street in Miami, as well.

Aspen, Colorado

Additional portions of ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ season 2 were also lensed in the home rule municipality of Aspen, the county seat of Colorado’s Pitkin County. While some key scenes were recorded at The Agency at 205 South Mill Street #110 in Aspen, several other sequences were shot in and around the Moonshot Ranch, Aspen. Consisting of five guest suites and ten bathrooms, the property allowed the agents to experience ranch life in luxury.

