Where is CBS’ Boston Blue Filmed? All Shooting Locations

A spin-off of ‘Blue Bloods,’ CBS’ ‘Boston Blue’ is a police procedural drama series that follows Danny Reagan, who transfers from the NYPD to the Boston Police Department. He is partnered with Detective Lena Silver, who is the eldest daughter of the city’s notable law enforcement family, which also consists of her father, Boston district attorney Mae Silver, her grandfather, Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters, her sister, police superintendent Sarah Silver, and her brother, rookie patrol cop Jonah Silver.

After taking on the responsibilities attached to his new position, Reagan not only tries to settle into the new city but also attempts to reconnect with his son, Sean, who is also building his career in Boston. Developed by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, the crime series stars Donnie Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, and Gloria Reuben, and unfolds in the streets of Boston as the protagonist relocates from NYC to Boston.

Boston Blue Filming Locations

‘Boston Blue’ is filmed in Massachusetts and Ontario, particularly in Boston and Toronto. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series got underway in July 2025 and continued for several weeks before seemingly wrapping up in August of the same year.

Toronto, Ontario

Though the narrative is set in Boston in the US state of Massachusetts, filming of ‘Boston Blue’ primarily takes place in Canada. In particular, the city of Toronto in Ontario is where most of the interior sequences of the police procedural are lensed. In addition, the cast and crew shot a few scenes at Bloor Street West, a popular arterial road known for being home to stores of high-end brands, including Prada, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, and Hermès. On the podcast ‘Billy & Lisa in the Morning,’ Donnie Wahlberg explained that the decision to film in Toronto, instead of the titular city, was solely motivated by dealing with financial constraints related to the production process. Shedding light on the matter, he said, “It’s basically thirty cents on a dollar to film in Canada right now, compared to eighty cents on a dollar, ninety cents from a dollar even with tax breaks.”

Boston, Massachusetts

Though a major chunk of the CBS production is taped in Ontario, the cast and crew also visited Boston for the purpose of filming the spin-off series. Many locales of the cultural and financial center of New England make an appearance on the show. The Downtown Crossing shopping district and neighborhood served as one of the filming sites. In addition, shooting took place at Park Street T station, located at the injection of Park Street and Tremont Street. To capture a chase sequence featuring Donnie’s character, Danny Reagan, the team visited the historic Granary Burying Ground and Boston Common, both located on Tremont Street. In the show, you see Donnie walking through the former and eventually running across the latter.

Clarifying that he holds Boston quite close to his heart, Wahlberg continued, “People think it’s a personal choice or that I didn’t want to film in Boston. I had the best time in my life filming in Boston. I have the best time in my life every time I go to Boston…The industry has really been beat up from COVID and the strike.” To ensure authenticity, the team also roped in local talent and technicians and aims to gradually move the entire production, and not just the exterior shooting, to the capital city of Massachusetts. Some scenes were also lensed at the iconic Fenway Park at 4 Jersey Street.

