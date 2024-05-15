Crazy Rich Asians: Where Was the Movie Filmed?

The 2018 romantic dramedy ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ directed by John M. Chu and adapted from Kevin Kwan’s novel of the same name, is a film bespectacled by palatial villas and jaw-dropping locales. The story follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), an economics professor at New York University, whose boyfriend, the high-profile Nick Young (Henry Golding), son of a wealthy Singaporean real-estate empire, takes her on a trip across the world to meet his family back home in Asia. Nick’s mother, Eleanor Young (Michelle Yeoh), offers the main resistance when it comes to the young couple’s love story. Stoic and severe, she looks upon Rachel’s commoner status among the rich affluence of the Young family as a misnomer for her son’s romantic interest.

Wild, funny, and outrageous, the film serves as an entertaining ride through the mad politics of a rich family stuck in their ways of what’s acceptable and what’s not. While you’re not being directed by this central tension, the rest is spent chewing on the scenery within the film. From one extravagant location to another, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ throws up exotic locales that both impress and mystify in equal measure.

Crazy Rich Asians Filming Locations

Adhering to the narrative arc of ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ Singapore is one of the main shooting locations, which is also where Kevin Kwan’s novel is primarily set. The production team tried to pinpoint places within all of Southeast Asia and eventually narrowed their sights on various locales in and around the island country, alongside its bustling neighbor, Malaysia. Using Malaysia as a location was warranted because of its cultural similarities with Singapore and its cheap production costs from the point of view of the team. Principal photography took place between April 24, 2017 and June 24, 2017.

Singapore

The city-state of Singapore offers the right deluge of towering skyscrapers, pristinely lit nightscapes, and a tropical oasis necessary for a film that dives into the posher circles of wealth inhabited by the movie’s characters. This is established time and again in the numerous flyover shots of the city, immersing the audience in a world of indiscreet opulence. Sentosa Islands, a resort off of the Southern part of Singapore was used for a number of these shots. Being a tourist hotspot for its beaches and lush forests, it’s easy to see why the filmmakers were intent on it. It’s also prominent within the novel.

When Nick and Rachel arrive in Singapore for the first time, they head out to a local food court with their friends Colin and Ariminta. For this scene, Newton Food Centre, a popular hawker court comprising of 83 food stalls was used. The hustle and bustle of Newton’s attractive seafood and other delicacies can be seen by the number of people flocking to its interiors. In the scene following, when Nick and Rachel wake up in a hotel, The Raffles Hotel on Beach Road is where they are staying. On careful inspection, a blurred-out Raffles insignia can be seen on the bedside table when Nick and Rachel wake up next to each other.

Halfway through the film when Rachel is downcast after an interaction with Eleanor, she meets with Peik Lin, who attempts to help Rachel regain her spirits. Their backdrop is Bukit Pasoh Road, which is a quieter part of Singapore’s Chinatown. While this scene may be important only because of the conversation between Rachel and her friend, it’s also one of the few times we see her out on her own in the daytime.

For Colin and Ariminta’s wedding, the filmmakers had to pick eye-catching destinations that would impress even the staunchest of viewers. Their wedding ceremony is a long-lasting affair within the film and to kick it all off, the scenic paradise offered by the Gardens by the Bay in Central Singapore is where it begins. The hanging foliages of artificial tree structures that rise up to 160 feet make the Gardens by the Bay a unique experience on earth. It’s a wedding reception fit for princes and princesses, and Colin and Ariminta might just be that.

The Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus on Victoria Street is where the Ariminta finally walks down the aisle to her betrothed Colin. There are 11 of these convent schools in Singapore, incidentally, and they have a long history attached to their establishment. In the penultimate scene of the film where Rachel has finally reconciled her differences with Eleanor and looks out at a party of enormous scale while next to Nick, the three 57-story hotel towers of Marina Bay Sands are used as a jaw-dropping backdrop. What catches the eye more than anything is the enormous infinity pool installation spanning across the three hotel towers. To call it impressive, would be an understatement.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Young’s ancestral house, Tyersall Park, where our attention lies for most of the film was shot in the Carcosa Seri Negara, an old guest house that was once built as a residence for the British High Commissioner to Malaya in the 20th Century. It’s located within the Perdana Botanical Gardens and is now owned by the Government of Malaysia. For the film, two abandoned mansions that make up the Carcosa Seri Negara were used to stitch together the Young family’s home. Near the film’s opening, the tropical villa where Eleanor is holding her Bible study group is actually Belanda House. It is a picturesque modern abode built on a sloping hillside with lush tropical forests surrounding it.

Langkawi, Malaysia

Ariminta’s bachelorette party on Samsara Island is a fictional location. Its real scenic equivalent is Langkawi Island, a lush green paradise contained within a chain of islands shimmering in the blue waters of the Andaman. It’s also where the Four Seasons Langkawi resort can be found, the place where Amanda and Rachel’s resort scenes were filmed.

