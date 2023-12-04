Diana Tienhaara: Dawn Hacheney’s Mom Regrets Her Association With Nick

Giving us a detailed glimpse into the murder case of Dawn Hacheney and the investigation that followed, HBO Max’s ‘Deadline Podcast: Mortal Sin’ is a podcast episode that follows the tragic death of Dawn, which seemed like an accident at first but proved to be a planned-out murder. It also includes the reaction of her family members, and how they pushed for the investigation and helped the authorities get to the bottom of the case. Out of them all, the victim’s mother, Diana Tienhaara features quite heavily in the podcast episode, stating her point of view about the entire tragedy involving her adorable daughter.

Who is Dawn Hacheney’s Mom?

Married to Donald Tienhaara, Diana Tienhaara gave birth to Dawn Hacheney on December 5, 1969, and raised her in Bremerton. Since she was a homemaker, she supposedly spent a whole lot of time with her beloved daughter. She made a loving parent who always wished the best for her child, making sure that she supported Dawn in every step and walk of her life. Talking about her daughter and referring to her as her angel, she revealed that Dawn was just four years old when she started showing signs of being religious. According to her, Dawn “would come to bed with her dad and I, and she’d quote scriptures.”

Diana also claimed that it seemed as if Dawn had a premonition of what was coming for her because just the day before her demise, she told her father that she was ready to go, and if something were to ever happen to her, she was good with God. Featuring on the Dateline episode, Diana recalled how her daughter’s untimely death negatively affected her, and understandably so. She also stated that she remembers how even at such a young age, Dawn found religion so important and influential.

When news of Dawn’s passing away reached her, Diana was crushed and devastated. Finding comfort and relatability with Dawn’s husband, Nick Hacheney, Diana started becoming close to him as she became one of the women he turned to for comfort. They both bonded over the loss of their loved one, and went on to have a physical relationship — something which she is not proud of, in hindsight. She stated, “I went through a lot of personal struggles with just wanting to escape from everything, but it led to other things, which I’m very ashamed of, you know, things that I did. But at the time, it was just my way of escaping.”

Where is Dawn Hacheney’s Mom Now?

Hoping to be the next Dawn for him and replace her to provide some comfort to him in such a distressful situation, Diana Tienhaara was denied from doing so by Nick himself as he told her to be herself because he wanted to love both of them. Even Diana believed his sadness to be genuine as she said, “When I saw him, you know, I thought—I just believed that I saw in his eyes the deep sadness that was there from the loss of Dawn.”

When Sandy Glass, Nick’s assistant with whom Nick was having an affair during his marriage, came forward and became the catalyst for the arrest of Nick, Diana did not see her as the hero. Instead, she believed, “My belief is that if it had not been for Sandy Glass my daughter would still be alive. I believe that she was the instigator of what happened.”

After Nick Hacheney was found guilty of all the charges against him, Diana Parmele, Dawn Hacheney’s mother, supposedly started focusing on the rest of her family while always keeping her daughter in her heart and memories. Ever since then, she has avoided the eyes of the media and public in order to keep her private life under wraps.

