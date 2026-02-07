The Way to You: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Hallmark’s ‘The Way to You’ is a romantic drama movie that centers on two New Yorkers, Emma and Conrad, who meet potential soulmates on the subway ride. However, their separate chance meetings are interrupted when there is a power outage on the subway. Unfortunately, due to the commotion caused by the backout, neither Emma nor Conrad was able to learn the names of their possible future lovers. It leads to another meet-cute on the subway as this time they run into each other. The two strangers decide to help each other and find their missed connections amidst the bustling streets of New York City. As they spend more time together, an unlikely bond forms, and they begin to fall in love with each other. The tale of romance and fate unfolds amid the hustle and bustle of NYC, adding depth to the narrative.

Where Was The Way to You Filmed?

Although ‘The Way to You’ is set in the Big Apple, it was primarily shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba. According to reports, principal photography for the Hallmark film got underway on October 8, 2025, under the working title ‘Finding My Connection’ and wrapped up after more than two weeks in the same month. Thanks to Manitoba’s diverse landscape, it can stand in for various US cities, making it one of the favorite filming destinations for filmmakers.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The capital of Manitoba — Winnipeg — served as the primary production location for ‘The Way to You’ as it perfectly doubled as New York City. The filming unit set up camp at various streets and neighborhoods of Winnipeg and redressed them to imitate the Big Apple by changing storefronts and number plates on the cars. As for the subway scenes, they were seemingly lensed on the set of a film studio located in and around the city.

The cast and crew members also took over multiple real-life establishments and properties in Winnipeg to tape pivotal interior sequences. They were also spotted shooting key portions in a park, which supposedly represented the popular Central Park of New York City. Apart from ‘The Way to You,’ Winnipeg has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Constant Gardener,’ ‘Across the Universe,’ ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,’ ‘Romance in Style,’ ‘Crashing Through the Snow,’ Tell Me You Love Me,’ and ‘Falcon Beach.’

The Way to You Cast Details

Kim Matula and Aaron O’Connell bring the romantic tale of ‘The Way to You’ to life through their chemistry-filled performances. The former hails from Fort Worth, Texas, and has also served as an executive producer in a short film titled ‘Satisfaction.’ Meanwhile, Aaron is also a talented singer who has given performances in ‘Blending Christmas’ and ‘Candy Coated Christmas.’

Kim Matula as Emma

Kim Matula steps into the character of Emma in the Hallmark production. Widely recognized for her roles in ‘Tapawingo’ as Gretchen, ‘Fighting with My Family’ as Jeri-Lynn, ‘Saturday Night’ as Jane Curtin, ‘The Finnish Line’ as Anya Kivela, and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ as Hope Logan. She also exhibits her acting prowess in other films and TV shows, such as ‘Ghosts of Christmas Always,’ ‘Checkin’ It Twice,’ ‘LA to Vegas,’ ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ ‘and ‘UnREAL.’

Aaron O’Connell as Conrad

Aaron O’Connell plays the role of Conrad, Emma’s romantic interest, in ‘The Way to You.’ You might recognize him from ‘With Love, Christmas’ as Donovan Goodwin, ’12 Gifts of Christmas’ as Marc, and ‘Black Water’ as Ellis. Moreover, besides portraying Wyatt Cryer in ‘The Haves and the Have Nots,’ Aaron also stars in ‘Heels,’ ‘Lethal Weapon,’ and ‘NCIS.’

The Hallmark production also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Sarah Luby as Hazel, Lam An as Art Lover, Carolina Campos as Veronica, and Ken Steen as a Pedestrian.

Read More: Hallmark’s Happy Howlidays: Exploring All Filming Locations and Cast Details