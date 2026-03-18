Where is Imperfect Women Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from the eponymous novel written by Araminta Hall, Apple TV’s ‘Imperfect Women’ is a murder-mystery drama series created by Annie Weisman. The narrative centers on three friends — Nancy Hennessy, Eleanor, and Mary — whose decades-long friendship is tested after Nancy’s sudden death. As the investigation into the tragedy intensifies, some dark secrets about the victim’s life are uncovered as her two surviving friends struggle to deal with the loss and unraveling of her life.

Eleanor and Mary realize how little they really knew about their late friend, making them question their friendship. The psychological thriller show navigates the themes of guilt, friendship, love, and betrayal through three friends and other characters, brought to life by Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, and others. To enhance the narrative’s visual appeal, multiple settings were utilized, including the residences of the three friends, a prison, and a church.

Imperfect Women Filming Locations

Filming of ‘Imperfect Women’ takes place in California. The production team took a detour from the setting of the source material by switching it from England in the United Kingdom to California. Principal photography for the first instalment wrapped up in a span of about four months, from May 5, 2025, to September 5 of the same year. From what we can tell, the cast and crew had a great time bringing the show to the screen and left the set with meaningful memories and lasting bonds.

Los Angeles, California

For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew of ‘Imperfect Women’ visited several spots in the sprawling Southern Californian city of Los Angeles. To tape a portion of the show, the team settled on the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, housed in the historic May Company “Saban” Building at 6067 Wilshire Boulevard. The widely regarded Los Angeles Music Center (AKA the Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County), located at 135 North Grand Avenue in downtown LA, also hosted parts of the shooting. In particular, shooting was carried out at The Ahmanson Theatre as well as The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion within the aforementioned performing arts centre.

The team also settled on the Millennium Biltmore Hotel at 506 South Grand Avenue to paint the visual canvas of the narrative. A few miles from the historic hotel known for its Beaux-Arts architecture, additional scenes were lensed at Echo Park Lake. According to reports, Kerry Washington, who plays Eleanor and also serves as an Executive Producer, is the one who pushed to move production from England to California for more reasons than one. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained the rationale behind the move, highlighting how doing so not only added cultural depth and authenticity to the narrative but also supported the local pool of actors and crew members, especially in the wake of the 2025 wildfires.

Kerry stated, “It’s such an exciting place to tell a story like this because when we think about Los Angeles, we think bright sunshine, bright lights, glamour, and beauty. And then there is this other kind of dark underbelly and long history, where things are not, like, new and fabricated, they’re grounded and older, and there’s a richness to the culture and the history here.” She concluded, “To be able to shoot here after the fires last year was so meaningful to the city and meaningful to us and our crew.” Elisabeth Moss, who essays the role of Mary, doubled down on the significance behind the creative choice. “Kerry deserves the credit for that choice. She brought up L.A., and it was obviously creatively very exciting, but I think meant a lot to us to bring some work here, and not only use all the beautiful places, but to use these incredible crews, she said.”

Pasadena, California

Some sequences for ‘Imperfect Women’ were also filmed in Pasadena, a city located about 10 miles northeast of the City of Angels in Los Angeles County. In May 2025, the cast and crew members were spotted shooting in the city. All Saints Episcopal Church, situated at 132 North Euclid Avenue, served as one of the filming sites for the psychological thriller television series. The production team also took over the Pioneers Bridge on the Colorado Freeway and the nearby areas to record a few pivotal scenes for the show.

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