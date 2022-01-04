Where is AEW Dynamite 2022 Filmed?

Created by Tony Khan, ‘AEW Dynamite’ is a professional wrestling TV show that features some of the most renowned wrestling legends that currently exist on Earth. The assembly is called All Elite Wrestling that includes Kenny Omega, Cody, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Dr. Britt Baker, Jon Moxley, and many other talented names. Wrestlers show up as heroes or villains, as directed by the script, which culminates into insane wrestling matches. As a result, fans can’t enough of these wild adventures filled with surprises that uncover in massive arenas. If you’re curious to know where this show has been shot, we have you covered!

AEW Dynamite Filming Locations

The filming for ‘AEW Dynamite’ took place over a few locations in the country. The shows began to be filmed during the lockdown. Starting in March 2020, these scripted matches have been going on through 2022. If you want to know more, let us dive into the details ahead!

Jacksonville, Florida

A few matches were held in empty arenas in Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic that put a stop to almost every sector of the world, production for the show continued under strict guidelines. The arenas had to be empty during live events, so AEW ran their shows without any audience from March 18–25, 2020. Founded in May 2017, Daily’s Place is fundamentally an amphitheater located in downtown Jacksonville and is linked with the south end of TIAA Bank Field.

In 2022 Dynamite will move to TBS & Rampage will stay on TNT. I think it’s very fitting that the final #AEWDynamite on TNT will take place December 29 Live at our longtime home @dailysplace in Jacksonville + we’ll film the first ever @dailysplace #AEWRampage to air on NYE Dec 31! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 8, 2021

The place also serves as an indoor practice facility for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It currently accommodates 5,500 spectators. To make up for the absence of a crowd, AEW used their employees and other people to stand in as the live audience for matches. They later began to invite family and friends of essential personnel to watch the matches live. Live audiences were later resumed with a limited capacity of 10–15% of the venue. In May 2021, AEW then began hosting shows at its full capacity.

Norcross, Georgia

The second location used is the One Fall Power Factory, a wrestling school located at Norcross. The production ran six weeks of shows from March 31, 2020, to April 2, 2020, in AEW’s de facto training facility stationed there itself. The school lies at 4295 International Boulevard Northwest. Finally, in May 2021, AEW decided to return to live touring, starting with a special episode on July 7. It became the first major professional wrestling promotion to resume live touring during the pandemic phase.

Other Locations in the Country

AEW organized a live episode of the show from the Greensboro Coliseum located in Greensboro, North Carolina, on December 22, 2021. Founded in 1959, the establishment is an entertainment and sports complex that is the largest indoor arena in the United States. It has a seating capacity of over 23,500.

The production moved to Newark in New Jersey to film another episode on January 5, 2022. It took place at Prudential Center, which is a multi-purpose indoor arena. Another episode is scheduled to film at Raleigh in North Carolina on January 12, 2022.

#AEW's TBS Era Begins in The Tri-State Area!

Be there for history!#AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Newark, NJ | @PruCenter

Tickets start at $29+fees (Make great holiday gifts)

On sale THIS FRI (11/12) 12pm ET at https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS & https://t.co/Y4EcTNNTFI pic.twitter.com/CXNmD1o4RN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2021

Read More: Best WWE Wrestling Games