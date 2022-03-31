Where is Ali Mousavi Now?

The sudden death of Gerald Cotten, the CEO of QuadrigaCX, led to many questions regarding the users’ money. With thousands of customers’ withdrawals not being honored, the authorities looked into what happened to the creditors’ funds. In the end, it turned out that Gerry used the money to make risky trades, eventually losing a large chunk of it. Netflix’s ‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’ features Ali Mousavi, a QuadrigaCX customer who shares his side of the story. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?

Who is Ali Mousavi?

Ali Mousavi worked as a data scientist before moving into the field of artificial intelligence to become an AI consultant; he has a background in statistics and computer vision. At the time of his investment, Ali had quit his day job in to launch his own company. He decided to make some money through cryptocurrency and used QuadrigaCX as the exchange platform. Ali had invested around $70,000, including his life savings and some additional loans.

So, when Ali didn’t get his money back, he wondered what happened to it. Once Gerald’s death was announced in January 2019, creditors like Tong Zou and QCXINT were worried and wanted to find out where their money was. Ali was part of a Telegram group along with the others. This group of internet sleuths was dedicated to following the money trail and, in the process, learning more about Gerry and his co-founder’s pasts.

In the months after Gerry’s death was announced, there were rampant rumors about him faking his death to keep the money to himself. On the show, Ali talked about calling the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to urge them to investigate the possibility but remembered it not going very far. In the end, an investigation revealed that Gerry had simply gambled away his customers’ money apart from using it to fund his lavish lifestyle. Ali said in an interview in June 2019, “I might give up my dream and take a job I don’t want because of the financial damage that has been done.”

Where is Ali Mousavi Now?

While the investigation into the case continued, Ali was critical of Ernst & Young’s work in finding out where the money was. He stated they hadn’t explained how the Bitcoin was transferred to other locked wallets and added they didn’t share the investigation with other law enforcement agencies. However, the RCMP and the FBI had confirmed their investigation into Quadragia’s case.

Ali had also considered suing EY for negligence. He stated that he wasn’t optimistic about getting all his money back, only looking at maybe 5 to 10% possibly being returned. Apart from that, Ali seems to be doing okay for now. In August 2019, he co-founded a company that implements artificial intelligence in other firms. From what we can tell, he is based out of Los Angeles, California.

