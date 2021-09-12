Featuring stand-out performances by Daisy Haggard, Geraldine James, Richard Durden, and Adeel Akhtar, ‘Back to Life’ is a dark-comedy series that follows Miri Matteson, a middle-aged woman who finally finds freedom in the claustrophobic coastal town of Hythe after 18-years of imprisonment. As she begins to form new connections and rekindle old relationships, she hangs on to the hope that the people will soon forget the things that happened on that fateful night that ruined her life.

The story of redemption and hope is shot in locations that visually mimic the coastal town where Miri lives. In case you are mesmerized by some of the breathtaking views or just an ordinary shot, then you probably wish to learn more about the show’s production, in which case we have got you covered.

Back to Life Filming Locations

‘Back to Life’ is filmed in several locations in the United Kingdom, but the production is overwhelmingly limited to the southeastern English county of Kent. The shooting for the second season of the series commenced in the region sometime in March 2021. Let’s have a closer look at each of the specific filming locations of the show.

Folkestone, United Kingdom

Located on the English Channel, Folkestone serves as the principal photography destination for the dark-comedy series. The region is home to the Hellfire Film Festival as well as the annual Comic Convention that attracts thousands of people, including celebrities from TV and film every year. Folkestone Harbour Arm, the seaside promenade located at Harbour Approach Rd, Folkestone CT20 1QQ, is used for filming some crucial scenes of the show.

#backtolife is coming BACK .. Delighted to finally get going on season 2!! And spoiler alert.. MIRI HAS FOUND HER OLD CRIMPER !! 🍦❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWJvf47Kqs — Daisy Haggard (@daisy_haggard) March 31, 2021

Furthermore, Miri commits her puzzling crime near the Abbot’s Cliff sound mirror, Folkestone CT18 7HZ. The shingle beach offers visitors all the opportunity to rest and reflect, while it has also become a go-to destination for rock climbers. A few scenes are also shot at Marine Parade.

Hythe, United Kingdom

The coastal city serves as Miri’s hometown, and throughout the series, there have been countless references to the region. The directors smartly used Fishermans Beach Hythe, located at 48 West Parade, to portray the coastal city where the protagonist moves back after her release from prison. Situated on the edge of Romney Marsh, Hythe also hosts the production of several other crucial scenes in the dark-comedy series.

Greatstone, United Kingdom

Greatstone is one of many filming locations of the show. The beach city is situated just a few miles away from Hythe, the primary filming location of ‘Back to Life.’ Production in the region took place in Lade Car Park located at Coast Drive, Lydd-on-Sea, Greatstone, Romney Marsh TN29 9PE.

Other Locations in the United Kingdom

Shooting for the series takes place in Dungeness as well. The cast and crew filmed some scenes in the Dungeness Estate and the Britannia Pub Inn. Some shots are also taken at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort (Leatherhead Road, Chessington KT9 2NorthEast), the popular theme park in Chessington. West Parade, Southend-on-Sea, also serves as one of many filming locations of the series.

