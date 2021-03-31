‘Big Time Rush’ follows four hockey players who end up forming a boy band. As they embark on the journey to fulfill their wildest dreams, Logan, Kendall, Carlos, and James face tough choices that test their friendship. The story of young boys chasing their dreams resonated with millions of viewers who were glued to their seats to watch all four seasons of the Nickelodeon show. Due to the long-lasting impression that it has left, some fans may get curious about the filming location of the comedy television series. If you are also one of them, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Big Time Rush Filming Locations

‘Big Time Rush’ is filmed entirely in the states of California and Minnesota. The western US state of California is one of the global centers of television and film production. While Minnesota, a midwestern state of the US, also has made a significant contribution to theatre, films, and media. The shooting for the show is done at a few specific locations in these two states, so without further ado, let’s have a look at them.

Los Angeles, California

‘Big Time Rush’ is filmed in Los Angeles, California. The city has been a prominent shooting location for decades now, and its film industry has a rich history that goes back to the 1920s. Back then, almost 80 percent of the world movie production was limited to this city in America. Los Angeles has several famous film studios like Sony Pictures Studio, Universal Studios, Warner Bros. Studios, and Paramount Studios (founded in 1912). Interestingly, shooting for ‘Big Time Rush’ has often been done at Stage 28 and Stage 27 of Paramount Studios. Stage 28 houses the hotel pool and hotel reception/lobby area, while Stage 27 is home to the offices of Rocque Records, the recording studio, and hotel bedroom.

Malibu, California

Several important episodes of the series have been filmed in Malibu, California. For decades now, the beach city has been home to affluent celebrities from Hollywood. Due to its proximity to Los Angeles, the city is also a sought-after filming location. Some well-known television shows and films that also filmed in Malibu include ‘Stranger Things,’ ’24,’ ‘Inception,’ ‘Two and a Half Men,’ ‘Iron Man,’ and ‘Citizen Kane.’ The Malibu International Film Festival, held every year in the beach city, attracts filmmakers from around the world and showcases new movies.

Rochester, Minnesota

Several important scenes in the hour-long specials of ‘Big Time Rush’ have been filmed in Rochester, Minnesota. The city has been a filming location for several documentaries over the last few years. The long-list includes ‘Silent Cries: Breaking Through CHD Awareness,’ ‘Venus of Mars,’ ‘America,’ and ‘You Don’t Have to Die,’ to name a few.

