Where Is Brandon Dale Woodruff Now?

ABC’s ’20/20′ documents Dennis and Norma Woodruff’s double murder in October 2005, which left the residents of Royse City, Texas, petrified. However, the investigation soon took an unexpected turn as the evidence began pointing towards the couple’s son, Brandon Dale Woodruff. Although Brandon insisted on his innocence, his involvement in the murder remained inconclusive until evidence discovered in 2008 set the record straight. If you are interested to know more about Brandon and where he is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Brandon Dale Woodruff?

Brandon Dale Woodruff had a seemingly happy childhood and grew up alongside his sister, Charla. He was quite a good student throughout high school and at the time of the murder, was attending Abeline Christian University in Abilene, Texas. To the outside eye, Brandon seemed to have a good relationship with his family and was quite close to them. Moreover, the show even mentioned that he was gay and intended to come out to his parent around the time of their death. Unfortunately, Brandon and his sister’s university fees were too high for Dennis and Norma to pay. Thus, in order to cut costs, the family had also just moved from their house in the city of Heath to Royse City, Texas.

On October 16, 2005, Dennis and Norma were brutally murdered inside their Royse City, Texas, house. An autopsy later determined that Dennis was stabbed nine times before being shot in the face, while Norma suffered five gunshot wounds and was also stabbed across her neck. However, much to the detectives’ surprise, there was no sign of forced entry, and nothing seemed missing apart from the couple’s wallets. When informed about his parent’s death, Brandon seemed quite distraught and overcome with emotion. Once questioned, he even revealed that he was the last person to see his parents alive. However, Brandon insisted he had nothing to do with the murder and claimed that he shared a pizza with his parents on that fateful night before returning to his university.

Shockingly, upon further investigation, the police found various discrepancies in Brandon’s statement. For starters, Brandon believed that his parent’s death wasn’t an accident even before the police released the details of their death. Besides, he even claimed to be in possession of his father’s credit card, and the police suspected that he was not truthful about the timeline of his actions on the night of the murder. Moreover, Robert Martinez, one of Brandon’s friends, said that the suspect was supposed to pick him up on the evening of October 16. However, Brandon never turned up and seemed significantly out of breath when Martinez called him on his cellphone. Finally, when Martinez managed to meet up with his friend, he saw that Brandon was not wearing shoes or a shirt, which was quite unusual and suspicious. Thus, based on the police investigation, authorities were certain of Brandon’s involvement and wasted no time in arresting him for the murder.

Where Is Brandon Dale Woodruff Now?

Unfortunately, authorities were never able to recover the gun used in the murder, but the most significant piece of evidence came to light in 2008 when Norma’s sister found a knife amongst the family’s possessions at their Heath City house. The blade had a skull built into its base, and once tested, detectives found traces of Dennis’s blood inside it. Immediately, they speculated that the weapon was the one used in the murder and decided to use it against Brandon at his trial.

Once Brandon Woodruff was produced in court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. However, after a speedy trial, the jury convicted him of capital murder. As a result, Brandon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2009. Since then, Brandon has tried his best to appeal his conviction but to no avail. Thus, he remains incarcerated at the Mark W. Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas.

