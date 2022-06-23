Where is Chloe Filmed?

Created by Alice Seabright, ‘Chloe’ is a psychological thriller series that revolves around a young lady named Becky and the death of Chloe Fairbourne, whose social media account the former used to stalk. Becky is a quiet and social-media-obsessed woman who works as a temp and lives with her mother. Suffering from bouts of low self-esteem issues, she cannot help but compare her imperfect life with the seemingly perfect lives of others on social media. Out of all the accounts, Becky always tends to come back to the account of Chloe Fairbourne, the wife of a local councilor.

However, when Chloe meets her demise out of the blue, Becky’s curiosity to get to the bottom of the truth makes her assume a new identity — Sasha. She somehow manages to come up with a plan to bump into Chloe’s best friend, Livia, first at an art event and then at a yoga class. Using Sasha, she mixes up with Chloe’s group of close-knit friends and gets a job, thanks to Livia’s contacts. Meanwhile, she constantly tries to learn more about Chloe’s death while raising some suspicions among her new friends. While the suspense surrounding Chloe’s death keeps the viewers hooked on the series, the interesting use of locations makes them curious to learn more about them. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to appease your curiosities!

Chloe Filming Locations

‘Chloe’ is filmed entirely in England, specifically in the counties of Bristol, Somerset, Buckinghamshire, and Wiltshire. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series commenced in April 2021 and lasted for around 15 weeks in total. Since the narrative of the show is set in and around Bristol, it makes sense why the production team chooses Bristol and the surrounding areas as the major production locations. Now, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the series!

Bristol, England

A majority of ‘Chloe’ is filmed in and around Bristol, a city, ceremonial county, and unitary authority in South West England. The production team sets up camp in the Bottle Yard Studios for filming many interior scenes, including Becky’s flat scenes and scenes involving the Bristol art gallery. Located in Whitchurch Lane, the studio comprises eight different stages and three additional premium stages. Thanks to its giant green screen, production offices, and plenty of workspaces, it makes for an ideal filming site for ‘Chloe.’

Some pivotal sequences were filmed in the M Shed museum in Wapping Road, Bristol Beacon on Trenchard Street, and The Forge in Colston Yard. The cast and crew members also utilized the premise of the Royal West of England Academy on Queens Road in Clifton and Bar 44 Bristol at 18-20 Regent Street in Clifton. Furthermore, Quay Street Diner at 2 Quay Street, Bristol Marriott Royal Hotel on College Green, and The Arches industrial estate in St. Philip’s served as prominent filming locations for the inaugural season.

A Bond warehouse near Cumberland Basin doubled as a nightclub for season 1. A private residence on Fernbank Road in Redland and the exteriors of St. George’s Bristol on Great George Street were also utilized for taping some sequences for the first season. For a few exterior shots, the production team sets up camp in Picton Street and the neighborhood of Harbourside.

Somerset, England

For filming purposes, the cast and crew of ‘Chloe’ also traveled to Somerset, a county in South West England that borders Bristol to the north. Several important scenes for the series are filmed in the seaside town of Burnham-on-Sea, the civil parish and village of Kewstoke, and Ston Easton Park located in the village of Ston Easton.

North Somerset, England

The production team moved to North Somerset for filming additional portions for the first season of the thriller series. They used an actual private resident in Uphill, a village in the civil parish of Weston-super-Mare, for shooting season 1. The family living in the house was moved to a rental property during filming. Marine Lake located in the same civil parish also features in the backdrop of a few scenes. There is another private property that serves as a production location for the series in the village of Abbots Leigh. A few pivotal scenes for the debut season of ‘Chloe’ were recorded in Penny Brohn UK National Centre on Chapel Pill Lane in the village of Pill. Brean Down and Walton Bay also feature in the backdrops of some sequences.

Other Locations in England

Additional portions of the Erin Doherty-starrer are also captured in Burnham, a large village and civil parish in Buckinghamshire, and Corsham, a historic market town and civil parish in west Wiltshire. It appears that the production team travels across these locations to get a few shots against suitable backdrops.

