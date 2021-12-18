Where is David Bogdanov Now?

CBS’ ‘48 Hours: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen’ focuses on the sudden disappearance and eventual murder of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen in Vancouver, Washington. When she didn’t come home after going out one night in June 2019, loved ones called the police straight away. But what came to light was a tragic tale of murder with David Bogdanov at the center of it all. So, if you’re curious to know whether David was brought to justice for his actions, we’ve got you covered.

Who is David Bogdanov?

David Bogdanov became an immediate person of interest when the authorities learned that he was the last to meet Nikki before she went missing. According to Nikki’s friends, she left home during the late hours of June 5, 2019, to meet David. The police executed search warrants for their Snapchat accounts and confirmed that they had plans to meet that night. However, the authorities had difficulty talking to David because they didn’t know where he was.

Towards the end of June, the police talked to David’s brothers in Vancouver, Artur and Stanislav. But both stated they didn’t know Nikki. In September, David contacted the authorities before sitting down for an interview sometime in October. He then proceeded to provide his version of the story. David claimed to have met Nikki in downtown Vancouver and asked if she wanted to join him and his brothers for drinks. According to David, they parted ways before meeting again during the early hours of June 6.

David and Stanislav were in the latter’s van and took Nikki to a house where she picked up her cellphone. The trio then drove to Artur’s home. Over there, David said that while they were outside the home in the van, Nikki told him that she was a transgender person. At this point, David claimed that he was uncomfortable and asked her to leave. David told the authorities that he denied having sexual contact with her because it is unacceptable in Russian culture.

When the authorities looked at David’s phone records, it showed a lot of activity. David’s phone placed him outside his brothers’ houses at different points on June 6. The phone also pinged in the Larch Mountain area a few hours later; this is the place where Nikki’s remains were found. The police also believed that David was looking to have sex that night because he made calls to an adult video store and several escort services.

Where is David Bogdanov Now?

David Bogdanov, then 27-years-old, stood trial in August 2021. He took the stand to provide a different version of events. David admitted to having sexual contact with Nikki in the back seat of his car and said that at that point, he found out Nikki was a transgender person. David then claimed he yelled at her to leave the vehicle, but Nikki allegedly went for the gun close to the driver’s seat. So, in an act of self-defense, David admits that he strangled her with a charging cord.

The prosecution, though, pointed to David’s inconsistent statements. He never told the police that Nikki had attacked him. He had also booked a one-way flight ticket to Ukraine on the day Nikki died and asked a friend to “get rid” of his car. They claimed that David killed Nikki when he found out she was a transgender person. Ultimately, David was found guilty of second-degree murder and malicious harassment. In September 2021, he was sentenced to 19 and a half years behind bars. As per prison records, David remains incarcerated at Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Mason County.

