Created by Ange Basterga and Nicolas Lopez based on their 2017 film of the same name, ‘Dealer’ or ‘Caid’ is a thriller drama miniseries full of adrenaline. The series follows Tony, a beguiling but erratic drug dealer and gang leader with aspirations in the music industry. Seen through the camera of music video director Frank, the audience gets glimpses into the hidden world of drug dealing that is fraught with perils. In no time, Frank finds himself in the middle of a bloody gang war. Stylized with a found footage technique that has been used to perfection by films such as ‘Cloverfield’, this exhilarating thriller will keep you glued to your chair. The show has premiered on Netflix’s worldwide streaming platform on March 10, 2021. With an atmosphere that leads one to the underworld of crime and violence, the series articulately depicts the gritty reality of a suburban city. In case you seek to know more about the filming locations of ‘Dealer’, we hope to shed light on your query.

Dealer Filming Locations

‘Dealer’ is filmed in France, and specifically in Marseilles. Filming commenced in March 2020 and the post-production for the series was completed by November 2020. Marseilles provides a range of urban locations from gloomy ghettos to sophisticated gated communities, making it one of the most desirable locations for filming in Europe. The government of France also helps international productions through reasonable funding and other benefits. Let us now take you to the specific filming location of ‘Dealer’.

Marseilles, France

The miniseries were shot almost exclusively in the French port city of Marseilles. Marseilles is a notorious city that has been touted as the most dangerous city in Europe, and while the crime problem of Marseilles is spiraling out of control, more and more directors are becoming tempted to portray the visceral underworld of the city.

The ghetto of La Castellane is one of the principal filming locations in the city that the directors chose for the setting of the narrative. Additional filming locations include Martigues Quartier De L’ile, a restaurant in Martigues, France.

