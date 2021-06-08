Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Murder Tapes: The Move Out’ brings the viewers the gruesome triple murders of Alexis Kitchens, Kiana Marshall, and her brother Corey Marshall. The three of them were roommates who were shot to death by James Hampton and Dwayne Abney in October 2015. The issue stemmed from a rent dispute between the victims and an ex-roommate of theirs, Diamond Butler. She later cut a deal with the prosecution and testified against James and Dwayne, providing details as to what transpired in the aftermath of the dispute. Are you curious to know where she might be now? We’ve got you covered.

Who is Diamond Butler?

Diamond Butler and Jamaica Bell had been living with Alexis, Kiana, and Corey in Savannah, Georgia. On October 21, 2015, when Diamond and Jamaica weren’t able to pay their share of the rent. Kiana and the rest had decided that Diamond and Jamaica had to move out. Diamond later stated that the agreement with Kiana did not work out and that they “got into it often” and were ultimately asked to leave. In her testimony, Diamond said that she had called James to the house after the incident that night, and he was not happy with how she was being treated.

James and Dwayne had driven Diamond and Jamaica back to the house to pick up their things. At some point, when James was alone with Diamond outside the house, he had asked her if she wanted him to “wet (shoot) the house up,” to which she said that she said yes and that she did not care. She testified that James had a 9mm gun with him, which he called “Nancy,” while Dwayne had a 380 weapon. James had told her of what happened the next day. According to her, James shot Corey first, then Kiana, who was on her knees, and then Alexis.

Diamond had also testified that she wanted to go to her old house with the two men, but they asked her to stay back. After they returned from there, Diamond stated that the three of them partied. They drank, smoked weed, and even rapped a song about shooting people. Diamond’s testimony, along with a host of other evidence, was presented at the trial. There were nine shell casings found at the scene that were of the same caliber and manufacturer as the ones found in James’ home in Yamacraw, Savannah. As a result, both James and Dwayne were found guilty on a bevy of charges and were sentenced to consecutive life terms in prison.

Where is Diamond Butler Now?

As a part of her plea deal, Diamond pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of burglary. In return for her testimony, the prosecution dropped the murder charges and the possibility of her getting a life term. In December 2017, she received a sentence of 90 years in prison with eligibility for parole.

The families of the victims stated that they had forgiven the three of them for their actions, but it would be difficult to forget what they did. Kiana and Corey’s mother Regina said, “That’s the hardest part, you know, just thinking about them every day. They’re just not coming back.” As per prison records, Diamond is incarcerated at Pulaski State Prison in Hawkinsville, Georgia.

