Where is Dirty Lines Filmed?

Created by Pieter Bart Korthuis, the Dutch period drama ‘Dirty Lines’ is set in 1980s Amsterdam. The show is based on Fred Saueressig’s book ’06 Cowboys,’ which tells the true story of brothers, Harold and George Skene. The duo established the first-ever erotic phone service in Europe called Teleholding. In the Netflix series, it is instead Frank and Ramon Stigter who find a company named Teledutch in their parents’ garage. After its inception, Teledutch becomes a revolutionary phenomenon. The series follows the journey of the founders and those who were employed by the company.

The themes within the show are bold and truthful and showcase the cultural transition that Amsterdam was going through during the end of the Cold War. The show features excellent actors like Joy Delima, Minne Koole, Chris Peters, Charlie Chan Dagelet, and many more who elevate the period drama to the highest degree. The period-accurate scenes within the add to the authenticity of ‘Dirty Lines.’ We are sure you are eager to know where the filming of the Dutch show takes place, and we have just what you need!

Dirty Lines Filming Locations

The production of ‘Dirty Lines’ is limited to Amsterdam, which is also the setting for the show. Cinematographers Gregg Telussa and Mick Van Rossum have aptly utilized the beauty of the Dutch city to bring the scenes to life. The trio of Ewout Hop, Daniel Klijn, and Rick van Eijk helped manage the locations. The shooting commenced around September 2020 and continued until June 2021. Let’s get into the specifics of the details of this filming location!

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The scenic and historic city of Amsterdam is a cultural beacon in North Europe. Its winding canals have earned it the name of The Venice of the North. Recognized as the capital of the Netherlands in 1814, Amsterdam has become the financial and historical center of the country.

Located in the North Holland province of the Netherlands, Amsterdam is a popular spot for filmmakers to capture their creations. P{rojects like ‘The Fault in Our Stars‘ and ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ used this artistic region for shooting. Some of the prominent locations within the city that have made their way into productions include the Anne Frank House, Tropenmuseum, and Rijksmuseum.

‘Dirty Lines’ was set and filmed in Amsterdam and took full advantage of the locations offered by the city. Showcasing the changing lifestyle of the youth in the Cold War era Amsterdam, the show brings attention to the wants and needs of the people. Within the series, you can see several clubs and bars with era-appropriate settings to depict life at the time. Joy Delima, who plays the main character of Marly Salomon, was elated to be a part of the series. “This set is filled with nice new actors and a very sweet crew,” she mentioned in one of her Instagram captions, “My god, I am so grateful.”

